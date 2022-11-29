[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Joong Ki Cringes as He Listens to His Recorded Voice Being Played at a Store

이미지 확대하기

Actor Song Joong Ki cringed hard as he listened to his recorded voice being played at a store.On November 25, Song Joong Ki's management agency posted a video of the actor on their YouTube channel.In this video, Song Joong Ki was seen visiting a pop-up store of his current drama 'Reborn Rich'.As soon as he entered the store, Song Joong Ki was welcomed by his own voice from the speakers welcoming him.The recorded voice said to him, "Welcome. Are you ready to become part of a super-rich family?"When Song Joong Ki heard this, he burst out laughing and said, "Oh my! What's this? I'm leaving this place."Song Joong Ki pretended to go out, then returned and laughingly stated, "Whose voice is this? Is it possible for me to listen to that voice one more time?"After he listened to the recorded voice again, he commented, "Oh, okay. That's how I recorded it!", then repeatedly copied himself saying, "Welcome."As he was leaving the room, he shyly smiled and said, "'Welcome'. Gosh, I made myself sound so cheesy."Then, Song Joong Ki picked a card with some numbers written on it and entered the next room, which was a room where a secret of the 'Soon Yang' family lied.When the actor entered the room, another one of his recorded voice started played, that said, "Don't you want to know what's inside the safe at the 'Soon Yang' family home?"Once again, Song Joong Ki laughed, listening to his own voice being loudly played around the room.He entered the numbers on the card to the safe, and it opened right away.There was a ticket that allowed him to spend a night at a 5-star hotel, and Song Joong Ki smiled brightly.At the end of the pop-up store tour, Song Joong Ki said, "This place has a very luxurious interior, and the props from the drama are really well displayed here. I mean, my cheesy recorded voice bugs me a little, but...", then he laughed and added, "You should come. It's a pretty cool place to visit."A secretary 'Yoon Hyun-woo' who manages enterprise risk for a wealthy family of 'Soon Yang' dies, then is reborn as the youngest member of that same family named 'Jin Do-jun'—with all his memories intact.'Jin Do-jun' believes that one of the members of 'Soon Yang' family killed him, and there is a good reason why he was born as their family.From the moment when he realized that this whole being born again was not a dream, 'Jin Do-jun' designs the future, based on the things that he knows about the world around him and global economy.(Credit= '하이지음스튜디오 HighZium studio' YouTube)(SBS Star)