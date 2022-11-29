뉴스
[SBS Star] 9 Out of 11 Members of LOONA Fight for Contract Termination? Agency Responds
JW Yoo

Published 2022.11.29 11:42 View Count
LOONA
Most of the members of K-pop girl group LOONA are reportedly asking for their contract termination.

On November 28, it was reported that 9 out of 11 members of LOONA have filed an application for a provisional injunction against their agency, BlockBerry Creative, to terminate their exclusive contracts.

The members are―HeeJin, HaSeul, YeoJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Go Won, and Olivia Hye―and the only members who didn't ask for termination were said to be ViVi and HyunJin.
LOONA
According to the report, the nine members concluded that the mutual trust between them and their agency is no longer there, reaching to the point where it is difficult to expect cooperative management and entertainment activities.

BlockBerry Creative has denied the report; but fans pointed out that the agency has always been taking a denying stance whenever negative reports about them make headlines.

The issue comes shortly after the agency's announcement of Chuu's departure from LOONA, due to her "misuse of power" towards the agency's staff members.

However, fans, agency insiders who have worked with Chuu in the past have spoken up on behalf of Chuu.
LOONA
LOONA was a group where each member debuted with a solo single every month for a year before their official debut as one group.

The members' 7-year contract has begun from the release of their first group album; meaning that their exclusive contracts last until July 2025.

(Credit= BlockBerry Creative)

(SBS Star)
