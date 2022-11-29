뉴스
[SBS Star] "Will You Go Out with Me?" IVE YUJIN·ASTRO Cha Eun-woo's Cute Past Commercial Gets Revisited
[SBS Star] "Will You Go Out with Me?" IVE YUJIN·ASTRO Cha Eun-woo's Cute Past Commercial Gets Revisited

Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.29 11:40
YUJIN of K-pop girl group IVE and Cha Eun-woo of boy group ASTRO's cute commercial from the past is being revisited. 

Back on November 25, it was confirmed that YUJIN and Cha Eun-woo will be hosting SBS' end of the year ceremony 'SBS Gayo Daejeon' together. 

After this information was revealed, fans remembered that YUJIN and Cha Eun-woo worked together some years ago, and many are going back to watch this again. 

It was a commercial for an acne treatment that the two stars that was released in 2017.  

In this commercial, YUJIN in a school uniform and glasses with lots of spots goes to see superstar Cha Eun-woo. 

While fangirling over Cha Eun-woo, she gets pushed by another fan, and he helps her get up. 
YUJIN and Cha Eun-woo
After that day, she cannot stop thinking about Cha Eun-woo. 

She starts using an acne treatment and gets clear skin after two weeks. 

She goes to see Cha Eun-woo again; she gets rid of her school uniform and glasses this time―she styles herself beautifully. 

Cha Eun-woo notices her in the crowd and says after walking over to her, "I almost couldn't recognize you. Will you... Go out with me?"

As YUJIN smiles, Cha Eun-woo kisses her and their story ends there. 

It may be a cheesy story, but it was definitely a cute one that made a lot of fans smiled. 
 

Since they would be meeting again in five years, everyone is excited about it. 

They left comments saying things like, "Can't wait to see them in one frame again!", "They were so cute! 'SBS Gayo Daejeon' is going to be awesome!", "Oh, YUJIN and Cha Eun-woo?! Yesss!" and so on. 

Meanwhile, 'SBS Gayo Daejeon' is scheduled to take place on December 24. 
(Credit= 'offclASTRO' 'IVEstarship' Facebook, '한독 - The Health Innovator' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
