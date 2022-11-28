뉴스
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Talks About Not Being Able to Walk Due to Injury from 'Descendants of the Sun' Shooting
Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.28
Actor Song Joong Ki spoke about the big injury he got during the filming of 'Descendants of the Sun'. 

On November 27 episode of tvN's television show 'Super Action', Song Joong Ki made a guest appearance for his good friend stunt performer Yoon Ki-hyun. 

Yoon Ki-hyun was Song Joong Ki's body double in 2016's popular drama 'Descendants of the Sun'. 
Song Joong Ki
During the interview with the production team, Song Joong Ki said, "There are certain parts in a project that I can't act myself, even if I wanted to and tried my best. Those scenes include car chase, martial arts and lots of other kinds of action scenes."  

He continued, "Ki-hyun is very good at making his moves with agility. At most times, stunt performers would make a move in their normal speed, then the video editors will fast forward it so that it looks as if they're doing their move quickly. But Ki-hyun's moves were already so fast that there was no need for the video editors to do that." 
Song Joong Ki
Then, Song Joong Ki thought back to the time when he got injured during the shooting of 'Descendants of the Sun'. 

Song Joong Ki said, "While I was filming an action scene, I got injured pretty badly. I couldn't even walk at that time. But Ki-hyun played my role really well then. I felt sorry. If it wasn't for Ki-hyun, I wouldn't have been able to finish shooting 'Descendants of the Sun'. He's a close friend of mine now." 
Song Joong Ki
Previously in 2016, it was revealed that Song Joong Ki had torn knee ligaments and fractured his wrist while filming 'Descendants of the Sun'. 

Although it was a severe injury, Song Joong Ki displayed his fighting spirit to keep shooting the drama, and in the end, he managed to complete all shootings, wearing a cast; his cast was not a prop. 
Song Joong Ki
(Credit= tvN Super Action, KBS Descendants of the Sun)

(SBS Star) 
