뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "It's a Miracle We Didn't Get a Divorce!" Byul ♥ HAHA Prepare for Their Second Wedding
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "It's a Miracle We Didn't Get a Divorce!" Byul ♥ HAHA Prepare for Their Second Wedding

[SBS Star] "It's a Miracle We Didn't Get a Divorce!" Byul ♥ HAHA Prepare for Their Second Wedding

Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.28 17:22 View Count
[SBS Star] "Its a Miracle We Didnt Get a Divorce!" Byul ♥ HAHA Prepare for Their Second Wedding
Singer-couple Byul and HAHA are getting ready for their second wedding in celebration of their 10th wedding anniversary. 

On November 24, Byul uploaded a new video on her YouTube channel. 

In the start of the video, Byul explained that she was going to try on different wedding dresses for her second wedding.

HAHA jokingly said to the camera, "Hey, everyone! We've made it this far together. We didn't get a divorce in the last 10 years of our marriage." 

Byul laughed and responded, "Well, I would say that it's a miracle! This year marks my 20th debut anniversary as a singer, and also our 10th wedding anniversary. 2022 is a meaningful year. It feels strange to be trying on wedding dresses again." 

She went on, "When we got married 10 years ago, we said to ourselves, 'Let's have another wedding in 10 years, after living well together for 10 years. The time passed so fast. And our second wedding is really going to take place soon! I'm getting married, but... With the same guy!", then laughed. 
Byul and HAHA
When Byul showed up in front of HAHA with her first beautiful wedding dress, he smiled brightly. 

Byul asked, "Do I seem like an old bride or new bride?", and HAHA gave the sweetest answer to this question. 

HAHA told Byul, "What do you mean by an old bride? You had a short hair back then, but you have a long hair now. You are a completely new bride! You look amazing. So gorgeous!" 
Byul and HAHA
On this day, the couple's youngest one 'Song-yi' came along and tried a dress on herself. 

Song-yi grabbed the attention of HAHA right as when she walked out of the changing room with a cute white dress on, and Byul playfully complained that Song-yi stole the show. 

HAHA said, "Oh my... You look so cute, Song-yi! You're never going to put a real wedding dress on though, right? Don't get married to anyone! I don't know why, but seeing her with this dress makes my eyes kind of teary." 

He laughingly continued, "I have something to share with my future son-in-law. I don't know what sort of guy you are, but if you do anything bad, then I'll do everything I can to... Okay, okay. I'll stop here. Be happy, alright?" 
 

(Credit= '별이 빛나는 튜브 Byulbitube' YouTube, 'sweetstar0001' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.