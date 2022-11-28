[SBS Star] "It's a Miracle We Didn't Get a Divorce!" Byul ♥ HAHA Prepare for Their Second Wedding

이미지 확대하기

Singer-couple Byul and HAHA are getting ready for their second wedding in celebration of their 10th wedding anniversary.On November 24, Byul uploaded a new video on her YouTube channel.In the start of the video, Byul explained that she was going to try on different wedding dresses for her second wedding.HAHA jokingly said to the camera, "Hey, everyone! We've made it this far together. We didn't get a divorce in the last 10 years of our marriage."Byul laughed and responded, "Well, I would say that it's a miracle! This year marks my 20th debut anniversary as a singer, and also our 10th wedding anniversary. 2022 is a meaningful year. It feels strange to be trying on wedding dresses again."She went on, "When we got married 10 years ago, we said to ourselves, 'Let's have another wedding in 10 years, after living well together for 10 years. The time passed so fast. And our second wedding is really going to take place soon! I'm getting married, but... With the same guy!", then laughed.When Byul showed up in front of HAHA with her first beautiful wedding dress, he smiled brightly.Byul asked, "Do I seem like an old bride or new bride?", and HAHA gave the sweetest answer to this question.HAHA told Byul, "What do you mean by an old bride? You had a short hair back then, but you have a long hair now. You are a completely new bride! You look amazing. So gorgeous!"On this day, the couple's youngest one 'Song-yi' came along and tried a dress on herself.Song-yi grabbed the attention of HAHA right as when she walked out of the changing room with a cute white dress on, and Byul playfully complained that Song-yi stole the show.HAHA said, "Oh my... You look so cute, Song-yi! You're never going to put a real wedding dress on though, right? Don't get married to anyone! I don't know why, but seeing her with this dress makes my eyes kind of teary."He laughingly continued, "I have something to share with my future son-in-law. I don't know what sort of guy you are, but if you do anything bad, then I'll do everything I can to... Okay, okay. I'll stop here. Be happy, alright?"(Credit= '별이 빛나는 튜브 Byulbitube' YouTube, 'sweetstar0001' Instagram)(SBS Star)