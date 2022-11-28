뉴스
[SBS Star] "Chuu Should Be the One to Provide Evidence" LOONA's Agency Release Another Statement
JW Yoo

Published 2022.11.28 16:16 View Count
Chuu
K-pop girl group LOONA's management agency, BlockBerry Creative, has shared another statement regarding their decision to remove Chuu from the group.

Previously on November 25, BlockBerry announced that Chuu has been removed from LOONA after they "recently received words that Chuu used abusive language toward our agency's staff members and misused her power."
Chuu
Shortly after the news, many staff members who have worked on sets with Chuu defensed her; stating that there is no way Chuu would do such things to her staff members.

LOONA's HyunJin also took to Universe and defended her, saying, "My head hurts, and I'm so heartbroken and angry. But the most heartbroken one right now is Chuu. Please give her a lot of support and love."
Chuu
As the controversy continues to escalate, BlockBerry Creative has issued an additional statement regarding the decision on November 28.

Through the statement, BlockBerry Creative claimed, "It was only appropriate for the agency to clearly state why this member was removed from the group. The right to bring forward any 'evidence' regarding this issue falls to Chuu herself, and to the staff who suffered abuse."

The agency added, "If those involved in this incident wish to correct any misunderstandings, or if anyone feels wronged by what has happened, then it is up to the individuals involved to publicly reveal the truth."

BlockBerry Creative also asked media outlets to refrain from releasing any speculative news reports, rumors, or false information.

(Credit= BlockBerry Creative)

(SBS Star)
