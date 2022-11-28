[SBS Star] "On Our 100th Day..." Han Ga In Fummed at Yeon Jung Hoon for Going Ring Shopping with Another Actress?

On November 27 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Han Ga In made a guest appearance.
During the talk, Han Ga In was asked an interesting question by the show's host Seo Jung-hoon―"Would you be okay if Jung Hoon and your best friend met up without telling you? It was to pick something together as your gift. He only met her, because he didn't know what to get you."
Immediately after Han Ga In heard what Seo Jung-hoon said, she sighed hard and shook her head side-to-side.
She continued, "My husband asked her for help, basically. He was like, 'Noona, it's me and Ga In's 100th day anniversary. Could you help me buy her a ring?' She said she was willing to help him, so they went to pick a ring for me together. When I found out that he met up with her and went shopping together, I became really upset."
She went on, "Yes, I know that she was just trying to help him with a good heart, and I'm sure my husband felt grateful for her help. But I simply didn't like the fact that they met and went shopping together. I told him at that time, 'You could have bought me a weird-looking ring. I don't care. I would've been okay with it. Why did you meet and go with her? Why did you have to do that?' I couldn't take it. I was furious then."
Han Ga In answered, "You know what? I hate you for asking me that, as I'm not a good liar. I lived with Jung Hoon in this life, so wouldn't it be better to live with another guy in my next life?"
She laughed and gave her honest response, "Yeah, I definitely would like to live with another guy in my next life. And in my life after that one, I want to live with another guy. Why repeat yourself?"
