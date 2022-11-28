뉴스
[SBS Star] "On Our 100th Day..." Han Ga In Fummed at Yeon Jung Hoon for Going Ring Shopping with Another Actress?
[SBS Star] "On Our 100th Day..." Han Ga In Fummed at Yeon Jung Hoon for Going Ring Shopping with Another Actress?

Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.28 16:21
Actress Han Ga In said she raged against her husband actor Yeon Jung Hoon when she found out he went ring shopping with another actress in the past. 

On November 27 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Han Ga In made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, Han Ga In was asked an interesting question by the show's host Seo Jung-hoon―"Would you be okay if Jung Hoon and your best friend met up without telling you? It was to pick something together as your gift. He only met her, because he didn't know what to get you." 

Immediately after Han Ga In heard what Seo Jung-hoon said, she sighed hard and shook her head side-to-side. 
Han Ga In
The actress said, "Actually, Jung Hoon and I had a huge fight on our 100th  day anniversary because of something like that. He went ring shopping with another actress at that time. She was an actress who featured in the drama that we were all working on together. So, I knew who she was. She was a very stylish person, and Jung Hoon was close to her." 

She continued, "My husband asked her for help, basically. He was like, 'Noona, it's me and Ga In's 100th day anniversary. Could you help me buy her a ring?' She said she was willing to help him, so they went to pick a ring for me together. When I found out that he met up with her and went shopping together, I became really upset." 

She went on, "Yes, I know that she was just trying to help him with a good heart, and I'm sure my husband felt grateful for her help. But I simply didn't like the fact that they met and went shopping together. I told him at that time, 'You could have bought me a weird-looking ring. I don't care. I would've been okay with it. Why did you meet and go with her? Why did you have to do that?' I couldn't take it. I was furious then." 
Han Ga In
To this, Seo Jang-hoon laughingly stated, "I'm surprised that you said this, because you sounded as if you were cool with whatever Jung Hoon did until now. You've turned into a jealous monster!", then asked, "Okay, in that case, let me ask you this. Would you marry Jung Hoon again in your next life, if there is one?" 

Han Ga In answered, "You know what? I hate you for asking me that, as I'm not a good liar. I lived with Jung Hoon in this life, so wouldn't it be better to live with another guy in my next life?" 

She laughed and gave her honest response, "Yeah, I definitely would like to live with another guy in my next life. And in my life after that one, I want to live with another guy. Why repeat yourself?" 
Han Ga In
Han Ga In and Yeon Jung Hoon married each other in May 2005, and they have one daughter and son together.

(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, KBS 2 Days & 1 Night) 

(SBS Star) 
