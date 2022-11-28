[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ko Kyoung Pyo Has a Blast During NewJeans·ZICO's Performance at 'Blue Dragon Film Awards'

이미지 확대하기

고경표 웃수저 ㅅㅂㅋㅋㅋㅋ

구교환 인기상 수상을 잇는 고경표 인기상 수상 pic.twitter.com/TGyCAgdxji — 팡 (@ourxoves) November 25, 2022

Actor Ko Kyoung Pyo was seen having the best time of his life at 'Blue Dragon Film Awards'.On November 25, an annual awards ceremony 'Blue Dragon Film Awards' took place at KBS Hall, Seoul.In the first half of the awards ceremony, NewJeans performed 'Hype Boy' and 'Attention' as a celebratory performance.While NewJeans performed their songs, the camera showed Ko Kyoung Pyo in his seat and he seemed as if he was very much into the songs.He was moving his head to the rhythm, and dancing about a little bit as well.As part of the opening of the second half of the awards ceremony, ZICO performed 'Any Song' and 'New Thing'.ZICO started performing 'Any Song' in between the seats where actors and actresses were sitting, and sat next to Ko Kyoung Pyo while he was singing.Even before ZICO sat down, Ko Kyoung Pyo was excitedly dancing to the song on his seat with comedian/actress Kim Shin-young, who sat next to him.As soon as ZICO sat beside him, Ko Kyoung Pyo got more excited, and he showed off some signature dance moves of 'Any Song'.When ZICO left, Ko Kyoung Pyo followed him with his eyes and clapped his hands in pure happiness.Following ZICO's performance, the winners of different awards were announced.As 'Popular Star Awards', Ko Kyoung Pyo, singer/actress IU, Korean-American actor Daniel Henney, K-pop girl group Girls' Generation/actress Yoona were announced.But it definitely seemed like Ko Kyoung Pyo did not expect him to receive any awards on this day, because his eyes completely widened in surprise when his name was announced.After going on stage, Ko Kyoung Pyo said through the microphone with the award in his hand, "Honestly, I didn't expect to receive anything. I pretty much came here to enjoy the performances today."The host actress Kim Hye-soo laughed and responded, "You did. You enjoyed it to the fullest. I've witnessed it myself."Ko Kyoung Pyo burst into laughter, then resumed sharing his acceptance speech, "I'll certainly enjoy it more from now on. I'm just so grateful to unexpectedly receive this award. Let me send my big thanks to the team of 'Decision to Leave' for that. And thank you to all sunbaes and hoobaes for coming to today's awards ceremony."He resumed, "I also want to say that I'm sorry to be receiving this award alongside these marvelous people from our industry. It makes me feel happy though. Everyone, I'll make sure to continue doing my best. Give me your love and support!"(Credit= 'KBS Entertain' YouTube)(SBS Star)