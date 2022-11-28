[SBS Star] So Jisub ♥ Jo Eun Jung Spotted Together for the First Time Since Their Marriage

이미지 확대하기

Actor So Jisub and his wife former announcer Jo Eun Jung were seen in public together for the very first time since they got married in April 2020.On November 27, Korea's leading painter Park Seo-bo updated his Instagram with a new post.In the post, Park Seo-bo shared that he is offering a docent program to 10 people and their partners at his art gallery every Wednesday and Friday, and surprising guests joined the program recently.Park Seo-bo said, "Those who wish to participate in our docent program must reserve it on our website, which become available on the first of every month. Apparently, our art gallery's program is quite popular that all get reserved right away."He continued, "A short while ago, So Jisub joined our docent program. His wife made a reservation and she brought So Jisub along. I'm sure everyone who took part in the program on that day felt really lucky. They probably felt like they've won a lottery. Not only they were able to meet me, but they also met a famous actor."In the photos that Park Seo-bo shared, So Jisub and Jo Eun Jung were smiling and posing on each side of him.There was a photo of them standing right next to one another beside Park Seo-bo, with Jo Eun Jung's hands over So Jisub's arm as well.The one and only time the photos of them together were released was in 2019, when their paparazzi dating photos were revealed.Since the couple did not hold a wedding ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their wedding photos were also unavailable.This marked the first photos of So Jisub and Jo Eun Jung with each other as a married couple, and fans are all excited to check them out.(Credit= 'parkseobo' Instagram)(SBS Star)