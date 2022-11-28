뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] So Jisub ♥ Jo Eun Jung Spotted Together for the First Time Since Their Marriage
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] So Jisub ♥ Jo Eun Jung Spotted Together for the First Time Since Their Marriage

[SBS Star] So Jisub ♥ Jo Eun Jung Spotted Together for the First Time Since Their Marriage

Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.28 11:13 View Count
[SBS Star] So Jisub ♥ Jo Eun Jung Spotted Together for the First Time Since Their Marriage
Actor So Jisub and his wife former announcer Jo Eun Jung were seen in public together for the very first time since they got married in April 2020. 

On November 27, Korea's leading painter Park Seo-bo updated his Instagram with a new post. 

In the post, Park Seo-bo shared that he is offering a docent program to 10 people and their partners at his art gallery every Wednesday and Friday, and surprising guests joined the program recently. 

Park Seo-bo said, "Those who wish to participate in our docent program must reserve it on our website, which become available on the first of every month. Apparently, our art gallery's program is quite popular that all get reserved right away." 

He continued, "A short while ago, So Jisub joined our docent program. His wife made a reservation and she brought So Jisub along. I'm sure everyone who took part in the program on that day felt really lucky. They probably felt like they've won a lottery. Not only they were able to meet me, but they also met a famous actor." 
So Jisub
So Jisub
In the photos that Park Seo-bo shared, So Jisub and Jo Eun Jung were smiling and posing on each side of him. 

There was a photo of them standing right next to one another beside Park Seo-bo, with Jo Eun Jung's hands over So Jisub's arm as well. 

The one and only time the photos of them together were released was in 2019, when their paparazzi dating photos were revealed. 

Since the couple did not hold a wedding ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their wedding photos were also unavailable. 

This marked the first photos of So Jisub and Jo Eun Jung with each other as a married couple, and fans are all excited to check them out. 
So Jisub
(Credit= 'parkseobo' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.