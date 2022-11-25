뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BoA Tells How She Felt About Receiving Hate Comments from 'Street Man Fighter' Fans
Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.25
K-pop artist BoA told how she felt about receiving a bunch of hate comments from fans of 'Street Man Fighter' a short while ago. 

On November 24, one YouTube channel shared a video of BoA reading about herself online. 

While doing so, BoA read about her being one of the judges of Mnet's popular dancing competition shows 'Street Woman Fighter' and 'Street Man Fighter'. 

Recently, BoA received lots of malicious comments from 'Street Man Fighter' fans for failing one of the teams that they rooted for, saying that she had poor judgement skills. 

Regarding her appearance in these two shows, BoA stated, "Being a judge on those shows was hard. Evaluations are something very subjective. Not everybody would agree with you on the same matter. In whichever shows, there will always be people who dislike your evaluation and decision." 

She continued, "They may not like how I evaluated their performances, but I can't really think of any reasons why they would deny somebody else could think differently." 
BoA
BoA
Then, BoA mentioned her latest song 'Forgive Me' shared that the message in the song is to those people who judge people of right or wrong according to their own standard.

BoA commented, "I wanted to tell them, 'Your words don't bother me. I'm ignoring all of them.' I also thought it was about time I release a powerful song like 'Girls on Top'. I hope 'Forgive Me' would become the next 'Girlss on Top'." 

She went on, "Many say that the head producer of our agency Yu Young-jin always has a huge amount of anger in his lyrics. Just think of it like this, I'm the next one to express anger through my songs.", then laughed. 

She added, "Because it's been such so long since I've turned into a powerful character, I felt great joy. I'm sure there are some people out there who missed that side of me, so I think at least they'll love 'Forgive Me'." 
 

(Credit= '1theK Originals - 원더케이 오리지널' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.