[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL YOOA Honestly Says the Best Part About Promoting Solo Is No Division of Money

YOOA of K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL honestly shared what the best part about promoting without the group members is.On November 24, singer RAIN uploaded a video of his YouTube show 'RAIN's Kitchen' featuring YOOA.While introducing YOOA to his viewers, RAIN stated, "I personally believe YOOA is one of the best dancers out of all female solo K-pop artists out there. There are several of them, and one of them is YOOA. I saw her covering a Michael Jackson's performance, and I thought she was amazing. Her dance was very stylish as well."When YOOA briefly performed her latest solo track 'Selfish', RAIN commented, "Wow, I'm truly impressed. The song is very fresh, and most importantly, it's just really good. It's a song that makes me want to dance."Then, RAIN asked YOOA what are the ups and downs of promoting as a solo artist in the K-pop industry.YOOA answered, "The ups and downs are pretty clear. When promoting as a group, I get time to breathe and tidy my hair during a performance. But as a soloist, I have to be flawless from the start to the end. During my solo performance, I have to make sure every second of my performance is perfect."She stopped there and continued with a smile, "But! The good thing is that I don't have to divide the money equally between the members. I can take all the money myself. Isn't that the best?"RAIN stated, "I was once part of a group a long time back, but it didn't do well. We ended up disbanding not long after it was formed. So, I actually made no money from my activities as a group. In fact, my agency at that time lost money every time they made me join a group.", then laughed.(Credit= 'Season B Season' YouTube)(SBS Star)