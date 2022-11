이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group GOT7's member/actor JINYOUNG's agency has officially responded to the reports regarding his military enlistment.On November 25, it was reported that JINYOUNG will enlist in the military in mid-March of 2023.Following the report, JINYOUNG's management agency BH Entertainment shared their words.The agency stated, "The exact date of JINYOUNG's enlistment has not been set, but he will diligently carry out his military duty."Meanwhile, JINYOUNG recently announced his plans to release a solo album and holding a domestic fan meeting in January 2023.Following the success of his latest drama 'Yumi's Cells', JINYOUNG has been busy building up his career as an actor as well.(Credit= BH Entertainment)(SBS Star)