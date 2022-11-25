[SBS Star] SuA Explains Viral Video Where She Gets Annoyed at Dreamcatcher Member then Immediately Smiles to Fan

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

SuA of K-pop girl group Dreamcatcher explained her viral video, where she got annoyed at her fellow member, then smiled to a fan right away.Back in 2020, a short video of SuA from Dreamcatcher's fan signing event went completely viral online, because she was so funny in it.In this video, SuA was seen looking at herself in the handheld mirror and frowning hard at another member Gahyeon next to her.She said to Gahyeon in an annoyed tone of voice, "What the heck are you saying?", then told a fan to come and sit in front of her by saying, "You may fly here."When she was speaking to her fan, her tone of voice completely changed from being annoyed to happy, not to mention her facial expression.K-pop fans said that she looked almost like someone who worked at a bank, and this was the moment when she was arguing with her colleague and welcoming a customer in the middle of their argument with a big smile due to her work habit.Regarding this video, SuA said that she was aware that her video circulated online among K-pop fans and explained what exactly happened then.SuA stated, "Gahyeon was telling our fans, 'I'm so happy that I think I'm going to fly.' in a cute way. So, I went, 'What the heck are you saying?' to her. There was a fan who was supposed to come to me, so I told him, 'You may fly here.' I was surprised when I watched the video myself. I was like, 'Wow, I've become good at behaving shamelessly.'", then laughed.She continued, "I had no idea that part of our fan signing event would go around that much. I went to check out the videos that were shared on all online communities and social media platforms, and every one of them was watched by thousands of people. I thought to myself, 'Okay, cool! I guess this means I'm doing well in the industry! A lot of people like me! Awesome!'"She laughingly added, "I read some comments, and some even said that they wanted to attend our next fan signing event because they think it's going to be fun. I've never worked in the service industry, like some people may assume. I hope that I'll get to film commercials for a bank in the near future!"(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)