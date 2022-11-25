[SBS Star] Kim Hye Yoon Tells a Secret to Be in the Same Frame as Tall RO WOON·Lee Jae Wook in 'Extraordinary You'

On November 24 episode of tvN's television show 'House on Wheels 4', Kim Hye Yoon, RO WOON and Lee Jae Wook made a guest appearance.
In the beginning of this episode, Kim Hye Woon and Lee Jae Wook arrived at a place where RO WOON and the host actor Sung Dong-il were waiting for us.
When Sung Dong-il saw Lee Jae Wook, he commented, "Wow, you are tall as well. Hye Yoon, how did you become a member of this friendship with only tall guys?"
Kim Hye Yoon laughed and answered, "I don't really know how I ended up here. Sometimes, it's hard to hear what they're saying. They're too far up there, so..."
Kim Hye Yoon explained, "Ah yes, so there were always these thick boxes ready. I stood on the boxes when I had to be in the same frame as them."
Not long later, however, RO WOON playfully stated, "There were times when Hye Yoon didn't wash her hair before coming to the filming site. At times like that, I could smell her hair."
Once they all sat down, RO WOON said, "But honestly, I love these two to bits. They're very close friends of mine."
He continued, "I was totally new in the acting industry when I filmed with them. I remember going over the script with them. I think we became close as we spent so much time together on site."
(Credit= tvN House on Wheels 4)
(SBS Star)