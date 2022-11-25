뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Hye Yoon Tells a Secret to Be in the Same Frame as Tall RO WOON·Lee Jae Wook in 'Extraordinary You'
Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.25 11:27 View Count
Actress Kim Hye Yoon shared a secret for her to be in the same frame as two tall guys―RO WOON of K-pop boy group SF9 and actor Lee Jae Wook in their drama 'Extraordinary You'. 

On November 24 episode of tvN's television show 'House on Wheels 4', Kim Hye Yoon, RO WOON and Lee Jae Wook made a guest appearance. 

In the beginning of this episode, Kim Hye Woon and Lee Jae Wook arrived at a place where RO WOON and the host actor Sung Dong-il were waiting for us. 

When Sung Dong-il saw Lee Jae Wook, he commented, "Wow, you are tall as well. Hye Yoon, how did you become a member of this friendship with only tall guys?" 

Kim Hye Yoon laughed and answered, "I don't really know how I ended up here. Sometimes, it's hard to hear what they're saying. They're too far up there, so..." 
Kim Hye Yoon
Sung Dong-il said, "When you filmed your drama 'Extraordinary You' together though, there must have been some scenes where all three of you guys had to be in one frame. I feel like that was very hard." 

Kim Hye Yoon explained, "Ah yes, so there were always these thick boxes ready. I stood on the boxes when I had to be in the same frame as them." 
Kim Hye Yoon
Then, Kim Hye Yoon and RO WOON replicated one of their scenes in 'Extraordinary You'. 

Not long later, however, RO WOON playfully stated, "There were times when Hye Yoon didn't wash her hair before coming to the filming site. At times like that, I could smell her hair."
RO WOON
Kim Hye Yoon
After they all had a great laugh together with RO WOON's joke, the four sat around each other on the chairs outside their caravan. 

Once they all sat down, RO WOON said, "But honestly, I love these two to bits. They're very close friends of mine." 

He continued, "I was totally new in the acting industry when I filmed with them. I remember going over the script with them. I think we became close as we spent so much time together on site." 
Kim Hye Yoon
Aired in 2019, Kim Hye Yoon-RO WOON-Lee Jae Wook-led drama 'Extraordinary You', that centered around a high school, was a popular drama among young viewers, especially girls in their teens and 20s. 

(Credit= tvN House on Wheels 4) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.