[SBS Star] VIDEO: "If It Wasn't for You..." TXT TAEHYUN & HUENINGKAI Made Debut Thanks to Crush?
Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.24 17:59 View Count
TAEHYUN and HUENINGKAI of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) shared how much they love and are inspired by singer Crush's music. 

On November 18, Crush uploaded a video of him driving TAEHYUN and HUENINGKAI from Sinsa-dong, Seoul to their next destination. 

When Crush asked about their group, TAEHYUN gave an answer, "I believe TXT releases pretty good quality songs that are quite unique. So, I take pride in our music. I'm truly proud to be part of the group." 

Crush responded, "Yeah, I really like listening to TXT's songs. In your music, there is this purity as well as masculinity at the same time. They're definitely unique." 

HUENINGKAI said, "Actually, you mean a lot to me, Crush. I made debut all thanks to you. I sang 'Sometimes' at my agency's audition. If it wasn't for you, I wouldn't have made debut. Thank you so much.", then laughed. 

To this, Crush chukled and thanked him back, "No, no. It should be the other way around. I should thank you for it!" 

HUENINGKAI added, "I sang 'Sometimes' at my audition, and sang 'Beautiful' during one of the days of monthly evaluation as well." 
TXT
Then, TAEHYUN told Crush about the role his music played in the world of trainees at their agency back when he was a trainee, "Your music was like one of those 'exams' that we all had to pass."  

He explained what he meant by that, "Your music was the kind of music that our agency was looking for; a good mix of hip-hop and R&B. You managed to make those types of songs sound perfect in Korean language, without losing groovy vibes. I think that's why my agency frequently asked us to practice your songs." 

Since Crush never thought about his music this far, he became impressed at TAEHYUN's sharp analysis. 
TXT
TXT
TAEHYUN continued, "I listened to every song in the albums that you dropped. I'm not lying. Your music truly inspires me when I'm producing my own music. I believe you are a game changer in the hip-hop R&B genre in Korea at the moment. The previous one was Whee Sung, I think. It's certainly you now. I want our group to be like you―a game changer." 

He went on, "I hope to reach the top of the K-pop scene in the future. Nobody would doubt that BTS is the current best K-pop group. I want us to be where they are now." 

With a bright smile, Crush said, "Thank you for saying such good things about me today. Your wish will come true. I can sense it. Just make sure to take good care of yourselves at all times, you two!" 
 

(Credit= 'Crush' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.