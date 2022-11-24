뉴스
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Disses Lee Kwang Soo, "He's Just Too Much"
SBS 뉴스

JW Yoo

Published 2022.11.24
Korea No.1
Entertainer Yu Jae Seok shared what it's like doing a variety show with actor Lee Kwang Soo after a long time.

On November 23, the online press conference for Netflix's new variety series 'Korea No.1' was held.
Korea No.1
During the event, Lee Kwang Soo expressed how happy he is to meet Yu Jae Seok after a long time, saying, "I missed you so much. I'm happy to see you."

To this, Yu Jae Seok hilariously replied, "He (Lee Kwang Soo) is just too much. Look at his hair! I can't even look at it properly."
Korea No.1
Yu Jae Seok then shared the story behind how he ended up joining the series.

He said, "When I first heard about Kim Yeon-koung and Lee Kwang Soo joining the show, I instantly wanted to give it a try."
Korea No.1
'Korea No.1' is a show that the cast members―Yu Jae Seok, Lee Kwang Soo, and professional volleyball player Kim Yeon-koung―travel all over South Korea to learn from the best traditional masters in a bid to become the best apprentice.

You can watch the official trailer below:
 

(Credit= 'Netflix Asia' YouTube

(SBS Star)
