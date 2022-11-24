[SBS Star] So Jisub Says He Is Always Thinking of Which Photos to Post Next Ever Since He Made Instagram

Actor So Jisub shared that he is always thinking of which photos to upload next ever since he made his Instagram account in September.Not too long ago, So Jisub met the press for an interview.During the interview, So Jisub touched upon a topic about his Instagram, which he recently made.First, So Jisub explained why he decided to make his Instagram, "It's all because of my fans. Until now, I've only shown them a boring and unfriendly side of me. When I wasn't filming, they had no idea what I was up to as well. Even when I was busy with shootings, I didn't really tell them about it. Looking back, I felt bad. I felt like I haven't been such a good person to them."He resumed, "I know it's quite late, but I wanted to share something with them from now on. I also thought my longtime fans would like to see photos of me from the past, because the photos would take them back to that time. So, I didn't want to fill my Instagram with 'cool' photos of me. I wanted to fill it up with more of fun photos."He laughed and added, "It seems easy if I just uploaded photos of me looking comical, but that's actually not as easy as it may sound. I'm constantly thinking of which photos to upload next."After So Jisub made his Instagram about three months ago, he has been busy uploading funny photos with interesting comments.Here are some Instagram posts that So Jisub has posted so far:(Credit= 'soganzi_51' Instagram, 51k)(SBS Star)