[SBS Star] LE SSERAFIM SAKURA Does Not Recognize Kangnam Who She Even Has a Phone Number?

SAKURA of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM failed to recognize singer Kangnam, who she even has a phone number.On November 23, a new episode of SAKURA's YouTube show 'It Seems like You Are Fearless' (literal translation) was unveiled online.In this video, SAKURA was given ingredients for 100 kilograms of kimchi (traditional Korean fermented cabbage) to make by herself.SAKURA gasped in shock when she heard her mission, because not only were there tonnes of ingredients, but she also had no idea how to make kimchi at all.While she was checking the ingredients out, Kangnam came to join her as a guest of the day.Kangnam wore a green tracksuit and only showed the back of himself near SAKURA.When SAKURA asked, "Who are you?", he turned around and showed who he was.She said with an awkward smile, "Hi, I didn't know there was going to be a guest today.", then curiously asked, "Are you a comedian?"Kangnam chuckled and playfully answered, "No, I'm an owner of this house. I live here."Kangnam was joking, but it seemed like SAKURA truly believed that he was someone who lived at the house in the countryside that they were filming.She asked back, "In that case, you're not from the industry, right?"Kangnam answered, "Yeah, I just put some make-up on, because your production crew asked me to. Nice to meet you, I'm Kangnam."Immediately after hearing Kangnam's name, SAKURA tilted her head to the side and commented, "Oh, I've heard of that name before... Isn't that right...?"Baffled at her response, Kangnam gave her a playful evil look and said, "Hey, I'm sorry, but we even have each other's number."Then, the production crew helped Kangnam by telling her his Japanese name.As if she finally realized who he was, SAKURA's eyes widened and she covered her mouth.Kangnam said to SAKURA, "I know it's been like two years, but we featured in a show together. How could you not remember me? I mean, I've gained like 10kg since then, but it really hurts that you don't recognize me."With a surprised tone of voice, SAKURA responded, "Oh, yeah. We went on a television show together! I couldn't recognize you! Oh my!"Kangnam looked at himself into the window to see his own reflection and stated, "Did I gain that much weight? That's not good. It's a big problem!"Following their 'chaotic' greeting, they began making kimchi together.(Credit= '겁도 없꾸라' YouTube)(SBS Star)