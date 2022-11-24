뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: One 'Infinite Challenge' Staff Says Yu Jae Seok Took Great Care of Her When She Was New
Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.24
[SBS Star] VIDEO: One Infinite Challenge Staff Says Yu Jae Seok Took Great Care of Her When She Was New
One 'Infinite Challenge' staff shared how greatly entertainer Yu Jae Seok took care of her when she was all new on site of the show. 

On November 21, an interview of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block' documentary director Park Ji-hyun was revealed on YouTube. 

In this interview, Park Ji-hyun reminisced the days when she worked with Yu Jae Seok for the first time, and how he made her tear up with his kind and caring heart. 

Park Ji-hyun said, "I was a temporary member of the production team of 'Infinite Challenge'. I worked with them for three months to film a behind-the-scene footage. When I first joined the team, I felt awkward among the cast and staff who were close to each other." 

The documentary director resumed, "One day, I happened to be in a van with Yu Jae Seok and some other staff. Because I felt so awkward to be there, I just said whatever that came to my mind. When I got to the site, I noticed that all the staff members wore this matching long black padded coat. It seemed like they bought it together. Since I didn't have one, I mentioned that in the van. I was like, 'Everybody else have that coat, but I don't. I'm kind of jealous.' It didn't mean anything, really. I said it, as I had nothing else to say." 

She carried on, "Then, it was time for Yu Jae Seok to go through the script with the staff, so we got out of the van. I also got out, and quietly passed Yu Jae Seok. He was like, 'Ji-hyun! Where are you going?' I think he could sense that I felt awkward being on site, and I didn't really feel like I belonged there. I believe he was trying to tell me that I was part of the team now by saying my name out loud like that. I was actually surprised that he even knew my name." 

She added, "I can still hear him calling my name at that time. I vividly remember that particular moment and his voice. He truly touched my heart then. It made me tearful." 
After that, Park Ji-hyun talked about something that happened on the last day of her working with 'Infinite Challenge' team. 

Park Ji-hyun stated, "It was the day of 'It's Saturday! Saturday Singers' concert. Everybody was busy throughout the day. We were crazy busy. After the concert, I filmed an interview of producer Kim Tae-ho, which went on for a long time. When the interview was done, we got ready to go home." 

She resumed, "I exited the interview room, and there was Yu Jae Seok standing in front of the elevator, holding a padded coat in his arms. That padded coat was the same one as the one that the production team got matched together. He gave me the padded coat and told me, 'Ji-hyun, you've done an amazing job for the past three months. You've done very well.' I couldn't believe that he remembered something that I said three months ago." 

She wrapped up her story by saying, "I was also surprised that he waited for me for like 30 to 40 minutes, just to hand me the coat and tell me those things himself. He could have given the coat to another staff to give to me, but it looked like he wanted to personally give it to me and deliver his message. I thank him for that day as well." 
 

(Credit= '다독다독' YouTube, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul) 

(SBS Star) 
