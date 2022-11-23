[SBS Star] Park Jihoon Says He Feels Awkward, Sad and Lonely Without Wanna One Members Around

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist/actor Park Jihoon shared that he feels awkward, sad and lonely without the members of project group Wanna One around.On November 22, Park Jihoon got together with the press for an interview for his drama 'Weak Hero Class 1'.During the interview, Park Jihoon was asked what similarities he finds with his character 'Si-eun' and himself in real life.Park Jihoon answered, "Following the disbandment of Wanna One, I promoted by myself the whole time. It felt awkward, sad and lonely to be in the waiting room by myself. The members and I were as close as a family. We were friends for a long time, and with them gone like that, I felt quite empty."He resumed, "I was able to relate to Si-eun like that. I could really feel how he feels when he is at home all alone. This was how I developed my character in the drama."After that, Park Jihoon was asked whether any members of Wanna One gave him words of support for 'Weak Hero Class 1'.Park Jihoon laughed out loud and stated, "No, there were any.", then he laughingly added, "I've got to be honest, you know."Then, Park Jihoon shard that he worked very hard for this drama, "My blood, sweat and tears have gone into 'Weak Hero Class 1'. It was a project that felt kind of new to me."He went on, "After getting home from shooting, I need to get things ready for the next day, but I just fell asleep right away. I was that tired. I'm grateful for all the work that is given to me, but it is definitely a little hard because I can't get much rest."He stated, "A lot of sunbaes in the acting industry told me that you need some refreshment time for about a month or two after wrapping up one acting project. I didn't get what they meant before, but I get it now. Everybody needs some time to get out of the role that they played and refresh themselves. I find my hectic K-pop artist-actor life quite difficult in that sense."The 11 members of Wanna One made debut following their appearance on Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 101 Season 2'.Wanna One kicked off the group's promotion in August 2017, then officially wrapped it up with its final concert 'Therefore' in January 2019.Since the group disbanded, Park Jihoon made his successful debut as a soloist as well as actor.(Credit= 'WannaOne.official' Facebook, '0529.jihoon.ig' Instagram)(SBS Star)