[SBS Star] VIDEO: KIHYUN·Seo Eunkwang Laugh After Calling Each Other During Their Birthday Live

KIHYUN of K-pop boy group MONSTA X and Seo Eunkwang of another boy group BTOB happened to call each other during their birthday live broadcast.In the evening of November 22, KIHYUN and Seo Eunkwang went live on YouTube in celebration of their birthday.While KIHYUN was celebrating his birthday with fans, he decided to call Seo Eunkwang since he knew that they had the same birthday.What he did not know was that Seo Eunkwang was also on YouTube live, communicating with fans.As soon as Seo Eunkwang picked up his call, he wished KIHYUN a happy birthday, and KIHYUN returned it with a congratulatory message.Then, KIHYUN asked Seo Eunkwang what he was up to, which Seo Eunkwang shared that he was spending time with fans through a live broadcast.When KIHYUN heard that Seo Eunkwang was holding a live broadcast like himself, he laughed hard and told him that he was also on YouTube live with fans.KIHYUN and Seo Eunkwang burst out laughing for ages upon discovering that they were both busy doing what all K-pop stars do in the evening of their birthday.Following their laugh, KIHYUN put Seo Eunkwang on speakers, and asked him to say something to MONBEBE (the name of MONSTA X's fandom), since he has become part of KIHYUN's birthday live.Seo Eunkwang said, "MONBEBE, thank you so much for being with KIHYUN on his birthday. I hope all of you MONBEBE and KIHYUN will be happy together forever!"In return, KIHYUN sent a message to MELODY (the name of BTOB's fandom), "Hello, MELODY. It's truly a great honor that my birthday lands on the same day as Seo Eunkwang. That brought us together, really. You did well this year, and I hope you will have another amazing year with BTOB in 2023!"After hanging up, Seo Eunkwang said to his fans, "This is like an annual event. I feel like KIHYUN and I talked on the phone on our birthday last year too. It looks like some MONBEBE have joined my broadcast now. MELODY, go crash KIHYUN's birthday broadcast! The more, the better. Go and wish him happy birthday."He continued, "As far as I'm aware, there are more people in the K-pop world whose birthday is on November 22. It would be fun to hold a live broadcast with all of us together!"Afterwards, KIHYUN called WOOZI of another boy group SEVENTEEN, since his birthday was also on the same day.Through the phone, WOOZI laughed and said, "It's become an annual event to call one another on our birthday. I actually just finished my birthday live broadcast with fans as well. Happy birthday, KIHYUN!"(Credit= 'MONSTA X' 'BTOB 비투비 (Official YouTube Channel)' YouTube)(SBS Star)