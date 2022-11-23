[SBS Star] VIDEO: KIHYUN·Seo Eunkwang Laugh After Calling Each Other During Their Birthday Live

In the evening of November 22, KIHYUN and Seo Eunkwang went live on YouTube in celebration of their birthday.
While KIHYUN was celebrating his birthday with fans, he decided to call Seo Eunkwang since he knew that they had the same birthday.
What he did not know was that Seo Eunkwang was also on YouTube live, communicating with fans.
Then, KIHYUN asked Seo Eunkwang what he was up to, which Seo Eunkwang shared that he was spending time with fans through a live broadcast.
When KIHYUN heard that Seo Eunkwang was holding a live broadcast like himself, he laughed hard and told him that he was also on YouTube live with fans.
KIHYUN and Seo Eunkwang burst out laughing for ages upon discovering that they were both busy doing what all K-pop stars do in the evening of their birthday.
Seo Eunkwang said, "MONBEBE, thank you so much for being with KIHYUN on his birthday. I hope all of you MONBEBE and KIHYUN will be happy together forever!"
In return, KIHYUN sent a message to MELODY (the name of BTOB's fandom), "Hello, MELODY. It's truly a great honor that my birthday lands on the same day as Seo Eunkwang. That brought us together, really. You did well this year, and I hope you will have another amazing year with BTOB in 2023!"
He continued, "As far as I'm aware, there are more people in the K-pop world whose birthday is on November 22. It would be fun to hold a live broadcast with all of us together!"
Afterwards, KIHYUN called WOOZI of another boy group SEVENTEEN, since his birthday was also on the same day.
Through the phone, WOOZI laughed and said, "It's become an annual event to call one another on our birthday. I actually just finished my birthday live broadcast with fans as well. Happy birthday, KIHYUN!"
