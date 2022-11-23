뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Former LE SSERAFIM Kim Garam Spotted Posing for a Photo With Classmates
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Former LE SSERAFIM Kim Garam Spotted Posing for a Photo With Classmates

[SBS Star] Former LE SSERAFIM Kim Garam Spotted Posing for a Photo With Classmates

JW Yoo

Published 2022.11.23 16:53 View Count
Former LE SSERAFIM Kim Garam Spotted Posing for a Photo With Classmates
K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM's former member Kim Garam was spotted posing for a photo in her school uniform.

On November 22, an online post titled, 'Former LE SSERAFIM Kim Garam's Recent Whereabouts' went viral online.

In the post, the uploader shared two never-before-seen photos of Kim Garam posing with a group of people, presumably her classmates, while wearing her school uniform.
Former LE SSERAFIM Kim Garam Spotted Posing for a Photo With Classmates
Kim Garam is currently a student of School of Performing Arts Seoul, which is known for their star-studded alumni in Korean entertainment industry.
Former LE SSERAFIM Kim Garam Spotted Posing for a Photo With Classmates
Seeing the photos, people commented, "Let's not give her attention. She is not a celebrity anymore.", "What's up with the people telling her to return? She left LE SSERFIM for a reason.", "She seems to have moved on. Let's just leave her like that.", and more.
Former LE SSERAFIM Kim Garam Spotted Posing for a Photo With Classmates
Back on July 20, LE SSERAFIM's management agency SOURCE MUSIC/HYBE announced that they have decided to terminate Kim Garam's exclusive contract with the agency.

Even before her official debut, Kim Garam swept up in school bullying accusations after multiple social media users who are claiming to be her former classmates and shared their stories.

Kim Garam left her group on the day when the agency's announcement was shared, and LE SSERAFIM has been promoting as a five-member group ever since.

(Credit= Online Community, SOURCE MUSIC/HYBE)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.