[SBS Star] Former LE SSERAFIM Kim Garam Spotted Posing for a Photo With Classmates

K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM's former member Kim Garam was spotted posing for a photo in her school uniform.On November 22, an online post titled, 'Former LE SSERAFIM Kim Garam's Recent Whereabouts' went viral online.In the post, the uploader shared two never-before-seen photos of Kim Garam posing with a group of people, presumably her classmates, while wearing her school uniform.Kim Garam is currently a student of School of Performing Arts Seoul, which is known for their star-studded alumni in Korean entertainment industry.Seeing the photos, people commented, "Let's not give her attention. She is not a celebrity anymore.", "What's up with the people telling her to return? She left LE SSERFIM for a reason.", "She seems to have moved on. Let's just leave her like that.", and more.Back on July 20, LE SSERAFIM's management agency SOURCE MUSIC/HYBE announced that they have decided to terminate Kim Garam's exclusive contract with the agency.Even before her official debut, Kim Garam swept up in school bullying accusations after multiple social media users who are claiming to be her former classmates and shared their stories.Kim Garam left her group on the day when the agency's announcement was shared, and LE SSERAFIM has been promoting as a five-member group ever since.(Credit= Online Community, SOURCE MUSIC/HYBE)(SBS Star)