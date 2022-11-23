뉴스
[SBS Star] FIFA Says to Have Specifically Asked for JUNGKOOK Out of All BTS Members to Join the 2022 World Cup
Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.23 14:03 View Count
FIFA (International Federation of Football Association) said to have specifically asked for JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS out of all seven members to join the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. 

On November 22, news outlet Chosun Ilbo released a report that explains how JUNGKOOK came to perform at the World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar. 

JUNGKOOK's performance was a great success; currently, his World Cup opening ceremony performance 'Dreamers' reached 18 million views on FIFA's official YouTube channel and 10 million views on the official BTS YouTube channel. 

But a lot of questions were raised around the world, asking why a K-pop singer sang the official tournament soundtrack as well as performed at the opening ceremony of the first World Cup held in the Arab world. 
JUNGKOOK
Some claimed that it was due to BTS being the global brand promoter of the renowned Korean automotive manufacturer Hyundai Motors, that is an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. 

According to industry insiders, however, that had nothing to do with JUNGKOOK joining the 2022 World Cup. 

About a month ago, FIFA knocked on the doors of BTS' agency HYBE Labels, without contacting them through Hyundai Motors. 

They contacted the HYBE Labels headquarters, HYBE Labels U.S. branch and Big Hit Music (HYBE Labels' company that represents BTS) to reach JUNGKOOK. 

FIFA has not noted why they wanted JUNGKOOK out of the seven BTS members to be part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, but it has been revealed that they specifically asked for JUNGKOOK from the beginning. 
JUNGKOOK
Previously, Italian creative director Marco Balich, who is responsible for the opening and closing ceremonies for the World Cup in Qatar, shared that the Qatari government asked him to emphasize 'multicultural', 'diversity' and 'peace' at the opening ceremony.  

Since BTS and their fandom ARMY have voiced various messages that embrace a wide range of people from different generations and races, critics believe that this was one of the reasons why they wanted JUNGKOOK to participate in the opening ceremony performance, not to mention BTS' popularity across the globe. 

One critic Kim Do-hun stated, "K-pop stars and their fans often bring people together, but sensitive political issues are not discussed during the course of this. Going for JUNGKOOK was probably the least risky option as well as the best one for FIFA in order to make everyone get into their festive mood." 
 

(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' 'FIFA' YouTube, 'bts_bighit' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.