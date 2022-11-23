[SBS Star] "The Hotel Though!" BTS JUNGKOOK Proves His World-class Status in Qatar

이미지 확대하기

JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS revealed to have treated like a royalty in Qatar, proving his world-class superstar status one more time.On November 20 (local time), JUNGKOOK graced the Opening Ceremony of '2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar' with his 'Dreamers' stage at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.After the legendary stage, photos of the hotel that JUNGKOOK is staying at also went viral online.In the photos shared by one of JUNGKOOK's staff members, the luxurious hotel looks more like a grand palace than a hotel.JUNGKOOK also sweetly posed with the hotel employees, proving his immense popularity in the country.Upon seeing the photos, fans commented, "The hotel though! It looks like it came straight from 'Aladdin' or something.", "I hope JUNGKOOK had some time to enjoy a chill, relaxed time there, too.", "I've never seen a hotel like that in my life. That's amazing.", and more.Meanwhile, JUNGKOOK scored the highest debut for an Asian solo artist on the global Spotify chart with 'Dreamers'.The song landed at #2 with a total of 4.8 streams, surpassing his own 'Left & Right' with Charlie Puth and 'Stay Alive'.Don't forget to watch 'Dreamers' music video below:(Credit= GettyImagesKorea, Online Community, 'FIFA' YouTube)(SBS Star)