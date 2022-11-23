뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "The Hotel Though!" BTS JUNGKOOK Proves His World-class Status in Qatar
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "The Hotel Though!" BTS JUNGKOOK Proves His World-class Status in Qatar

[SBS Star] "The Hotel Though!" BTS JUNGKOOK Proves His World-class Status in Qatar

JW Yoo

Published 2022.11.23 13:45 Updated 2022.11.23 13:46 View Count
BTS JUNGKOOK Proves His World-class Status in Qatar
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS revealed to have treated like a royalty in Qatar, proving his world-class superstar status one more time.

On November 20 (local time), JUNGKOOK graced the Opening Ceremony of '2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar' with his 'Dreamers' stage at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.
BTS JUNGKOOK (GettyImagesKorea) (사진=게티이미지코리아)
After the legendary stage, photos of the hotel that JUNGKOOK is staying at also went viral online.

In the photos shared by one of JUNGKOOK's staff members, the luxurious hotel looks more like a grand palace than a hotel.
BTS JUNGKOOK Proves His World-class Status in Qatar
BTS JUNGKOOK Proves His World-class Status in Qatar
BTS JUNGKOOK Proves His World-class Status in Qatar
JUNGKOOK also sweetly posed with the hotel employees, proving his immense popularity in the country.
BTS JUNGKOOK Proves His World-class Status in Qatar
Upon seeing the photos, fans commented, "The hotel though! It looks like it came straight from 'Aladdin' or something.", "I hope JUNGKOOK had some time to enjoy a chill, relaxed time there, too.", "I've never seen a hotel like that in my life. That's amazing.", and more.
BTS JUNGKOOK Proves His World-class Status in Qatar
Meanwhile, JUNGKOOK scored the highest debut for an Asian solo artist on the global Spotify chart with 'Dreamers'.

The song landed at #2 with a total of 4.8 streams, surpassing his own 'Left & Right' with Charlie Puth and 'Stay Alive'.

Don't forget to watch 'Dreamers' music video below:
 

(Credit= GettyImagesKorea, Online Community, 'FIFA' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.