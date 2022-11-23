[SBS Star] MONSTA X & K.WILL Become Shocked as Jung Sewoon Fails to Recognize BTS JIN

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist Jung Sewoon failed to recognize JIN of boy group BTS during a game.On November 21, a popular YouTube channel posted a video of all STARSHIP Entertainment artists on a trip together.Some time after dinner, Jung Sewoon, singer K.WILL and boy group MONSTA X gathered together for a game as one team.Their game was 'character quiz'; they had to successfully say the correct name of all people from the first person to the last, then back to the first one.If one person fails to say the correct name of the person in the photo, then one of the many food and drinks on their table as their late-night snack has to get eliminated.Following multiple failures, they were only left with four items and one special snack that the production team was planning on giving to them.Since it was their last round, they were going to lose all their snacks except for one if they failed this round.They nervously started the game, and it went smoothly until it was KIHYUN's turn.When the production team showed KIHYUN a photo of Korean-American hip-hop artist Jay Park, he hesitated and the time was up.After failing to say the name of Jay Park quickly enough, KIHYUN was in shock himself.The rest of the team heavily attacked him, and KIHYUN became speechless for a bit and he said, "I can't believe this. I got this wrong? It's unbelievable."Since they failed the round anyway, they decided to just continue playing to see if they could have gotten the rest of people right.They managed to say the name of three more people correctly after 'Jay Park', but it unexpectedly got stuck at Jung Sewoon.The production team held a photo of JIN in front of him, but Jung Sewoon stared at him with a confused look for seconds as if he had no idea who he was.Then, he only moved his mouth without being able to actually say the name of JIN aloud.As he failed to recognize JIN, everyone instantly got up in shock, walked away from Jung Sewoon and said goodbye to him.Jung Sewoon sat on his seat, looking blank, then tried to drink a bottle of soju (traditional Korean liquor) in front of him, which was stopped by the rest of his team who came back.Jung Sewoon put the soju bottle down and commented, "Wow, it's pretty hot today."(Credit= 'bangtan.official' Facebook, '채널 십오야' YouTube)(SBS Star)