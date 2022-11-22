[SBS Star] VIDEO: Girls' Generation Sooyoung Makes a Statement that All Homebodies Can Relate

이미지 확대하기

Sooyoung of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation explained why homebodies end up being homebodies.On November 19, fashion magazine ELLE updated their YouTube with a video of SOOYOUNG answering simple questions about herself.One of the questions that Sooyoung gave an answer to was, "Have you always been a homebody?"Sooyoung answered, "Yeah, I think I have become more so in the recent days. Let me speak on behalf of all homebodies out there. What people think is that I'm always at home, but I feel like I don't spend as much time as I would like at home. I never really have time to spend at home, you know. That's why whenever I have spare time, I like to spend it at home."She continued, "If I stay home all day one day, I would wake up, have breakfast, take a shower, take my dogs out for a walk, feed them, do laundry, put them in the dryer, then I have dinner. Then, that's it. My day basically ends there."She resumed, "Since I didn't get a good rest, I do nothing but relax at home the next day. That's what it is about. I'm sure there are lots of people out there who will relate to me."Back in September, Sooyoung revealed her daily life through MBC's reality show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere'.At that time, Sooyoung was seen going straight to a couch in the living room after waking up from her bed, and lying down there for ages.Even though she said she could not be bothered to do anything, she still massaged her muscles, went to the gym to work out and ate according to her diet that she was on at that time.Recently, Sooyoung also shared that she has started indoor gardening as part of her new hobby to have more fun while at home.(Credit= '엘르 코리아_ELLE KOREA' YouTube, MBC Point of Omniscient Interfere)(SBS Star)