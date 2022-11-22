뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kevin Oh Talks About His Wife Kong Hyo-jin Nonstop While Introducing His Essentials
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Kevin Oh Talks About His Wife Kong Hyo-jin Nonstop While Introducing His Essentials

[SBS Star] Kevin Oh Talks About His Wife Kong Hyo-jin Nonstop While Introducing His Essentials

JW Yoo

Published 2022.11.22 16:39 Updated 2022.11.22 16:40 View Count
Kevin Oh
Singer-songwriter Kevin Oh expressed his love and support for his wife actress Kong Hyo-jin during his recent interview with a fashion magazine.

On November 19, GQ Korea featured Kevin Oh as the guest of their ongoing 'My Essentials' series on the magazine's official YouTube channel.

Throughout the video, Kevin Oh shared stories about the must-have items in his bag.
Kevin Oh
Kevin Oh started off with his backpack from his wife's former brand, saying, "This is from my wife's upcycling company. When I was in school, I always brought around this particular backpack. It carries a lot of things in it, and it's sturdy. It's like an art piece, right?"

While talking about his notebook, Kevin Oh shared that Kong Hyo-jin wrote the lyrics of his new song 'Dawn', and played a portion of the song with his phone.
Kevin Oh
He said, "I like the chorus part the best. I think the lyrics are really great. While being simple, it carries a lot of emotion."

Then, Kevin Oh showed his iPhone wallpaper towards the camera, and said, "My wallpaper says 'OHYO'. My nephew made it for me. It's a logo of our wedding."
Kevin Oh
Meanwhile, Kevin Oh released his 'Pieces of _' on November 15, and the singer and Kong Hyo-jin tied the knot on October 12 (local time) in Montauk Beach, the United States.
 

(Credit= 'rovvxhyo' Instagram, 'GQ KOREA' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.