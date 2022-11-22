[SBS Star] Kevin Oh Talks About His Wife Kong Hyo-jin Nonstop While Introducing His Essentials

이미지 확대하기

Singer-songwriter Kevin Oh expressed his love and support for his wife actress Kong Hyo-jin during his recent interview with a fashion magazine.On November 19, GQ Korea featured Kevin Oh as the guest of their ongoing 'My Essentials' series on the magazine's official YouTube channel.Throughout the video, Kevin Oh shared stories about the must-have items in his bag.Kevin Oh started off with his backpack from his wife's former brand, saying, "This is from my wife's upcycling company. When I was in school, I always brought around this particular backpack. It carries a lot of things in it, and it's sturdy. It's like an art piece, right?"While talking about his notebook, Kevin Oh shared that Kong Hyo-jin wrote the lyrics of his new song 'Dawn', and played a portion of the song with his phone.He said, "I like the chorus part the best. I think the lyrics are really great. While being simple, it carries a lot of emotion."Then, Kevin Oh showed his iPhone wallpaper towards the camera, and said, "My wallpaper says 'OHYO'. My nephew made it for me. It's a logo of our wedding."Meanwhile, Kevin Oh released his 'Pieces of _' on November 15, and the singer and Kong Hyo-jin tied the knot on October 12 (local time) in Montauk Beach, the United States.(Credit= 'rovvxhyo' Instagram, 'GQ KOREA' YouTube)(SBS Star)