[SBS Star] Fans Revisit MINO's Father's Videos that Show Great Love for His Son Following His Passing
[SBS Star] Fans Revisit MINO's Father's Videos that Show Great Love for His Son Following His Passing

[SBS Star] Fans Revisit MINO's Father's Videos that Show Great Love for His Son Following His Passing

Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.22 16:13
[SBS Star] Fans Revisit MINOs Fathers Videos that Show Great Love for His Son Following His Passing
Fans are revisiting videos that demonstrate MINO of K-pop boy group WINNER's father's immense love for his son following his passing yesterday. 

On November 21, MINO's management agency YG Entertainment announced heartbreaking news. 

The agency shared that MINO's father passed away, and MINO's family will be holding a quiet private funeral. 

Back in March, MINO actually revealed that his father was fighting against a liver disease. 

Through Channel A's television show 'Dr. Oh's Golden Clinic', MINO said, "My dad is currently unwell. It's been some time since he's become sick. It's his liver that's making him weak. But since he didn't take such good care of himself, his condition has become worse now. He's in the hospital at the moment." 
MINO
Previously, MINO's father featured in Mnet's survival show 'Show Me the Money 4', where MINO was one of the contestants. 

While having a meal together, his father said to MINO, "I've watched every episode of 'Show Me the Money 4'. Lots of people are bashing you, I know... It makes me feel very upset. I can't believe that they are saying that you're set to win the show. So, you'll never lose no matter what happens? That's just nonsense." 

At that time, MINO faced lots of criticism from the public for the lyrics in his rap that many claimed the words degraded women. 
MINO
MINO
With his father's support, MINO managed to go to the finals and ended up coming second. 

He performed 'Fear' at the finals, which was about struggles that he went through in life and trying to find answers to his fear and loneliness. 

During the performance, MINO gave his father a hug, and his father was seen wiping his tears off his cheeks. 
MINO
MINO
After the passing of MINO's father, fans have been going back to watch these videos that show a huge amount of love for his son, and they have all turned emotional afterwards.  

(Credit= Mnet Show Me the Money 4, Channel A Dr. Oh's Golden Clinic) 

(SBS Star) 
