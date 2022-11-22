[SBS Star] Lee Byeong-ho Says Lee Seung Gi Cried After Hearing He Did Not Get Paid for His Work with Him

On November 21, Lee Byeong-ho updated his Instagram with a new post.
In the post, Lee Byeong-ho said, "I felt down ever since I read the article about Seung Gi that came out today. While I was reading the article, I imagined how Seung Gi would have felt up to now. I felt a lump in my throat."
He continued, "After working on Seung Gi's sixth album, his agency didn't pay me. I had a rough time then. But since I loved Seung Gi so much, I didn't want to make it a big issue. A while later though, Seung Gi happened to find out that I didn't get paid for my work for his album."
He went on, "It sounds like many things occurred in the last 18 years, and I really hope that Seung Gi doesn't get hurt in the process of sorting these out. I also hope that he doesn't get treated unfairly like that anymore. Seung Gi is an amazing artist. As his co-worker in the music industry, I root and pray for him."
Lee Byeong-ho worked with Lee Seung Gi for his sixth album 'And...' that was released before Lee Seung Gi began his military service in 2015.
They also collaborated on a song 'Don't Forget, Remember, Don't Be Late' this July.
(Credit= 'byeong_ho_lee' 'leeseunggi.official' Instagram)
