[SBS Star] VIDEO: "She Is Back!" Byul Gives an Update on Her Daughter's Health
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "She Is Back!" Byul Gives an Update on Her Daughter's Health

[SBS Star] VIDEO: "She Is Back!" Byul Gives an Update on Her Daughter's Health

Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.22 11:40
Singer-couple Byul and HAHA's daughter made a full recovery from her rare condition. 

Recently, Byul updated her YouTube channel with a new video. 

The video showed Byul on a date with her daughter Song-yi. 

Back in September, Byul and HAHA revealed that their youngest child Song-yi was diagnosed with a rare condition called Guillain-Barre syndrome. 

At that time, Byul shared that her family had a difficult time because Song-yi had suddenly become sick, and she could not even stand up by herself. 

But she stated that Song-yi managed to recover well after multiple days in a hospital, and her condition is improving day by day at home.
Byul
In this newly-updated video, Byul said, "It's been a long time, everyone. The youngest one at home wasn't very well for months, actually. So, I put a stop on all online activities for a while to take good care of her. She's such a good daughter though. She speedily recovered her health, so..."  

The singer continued, "When she was unwell, she couldn't sit, stand or walk by herself, which she can do amazingly well now. At that time, I showed her a lot of videos of her running around and told her, 'Let's move around like that once you get better. Let's get better soon!'" 

She excitedly went on, "There is a song that Song-yi is into these days, and it's 'New Thing' by ZICO. Every morning after she wakes up, she would ask me to play this song. Then, she dances to it. It's so funny, because she's only four years old and 'New Thing' has a very determined sound in the beginning, if you get what I mean." 
Byul
As Byul played 'New Thing' so that Song-yi could show off some dance moves in front of camera, Song-yi was seen turning serious all of a sudden, and beginning to dance to it, looking serious. 

Byul explained that Song-yi makes different facial expressions depending on the songs that are being played.

When Byul switched to a bright song, she danced cutely with a happy smile, making Byul laugh. 
 

(Credit= '별이 빛나는 튜브 Byulbitube' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
