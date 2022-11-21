[SBS Star] "He's a Friend that Makes Me Smile" Yeo Jin Goo Demonstrates His Love for BTS JUNGKOOK

이미지 확대하기

Actor Yeo Jin Goo expressed his immense love for JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS.Recently, Yeo Jin Goo sat down for an interview with the press.During the interview, Yeo Jin Goo was asked about his friendship with JUNGKOOK.Yeo Jin Goo said, "I've known this friend for a long time, and he/she is our mutual friend. Since JUNGKOOK and I are the same age, we somehow reached each other through that friend."The actor continued, "Surprisingly, there aren't many people in this industry who are born in 1997. I was happier to get to know him because of that. He was the same-aged friend in the industry."He added, "I also had no friends who were in the K-pop world. It was the same for JUNGKOOK; he didn't know anyone born in 1997, who was acting. So, we clicked well from the start."He went on, "He was already a superstar then, but he's become much bigger now. So, I'm a little careful to say anything about him. But what I can say is that he's a friend that makes me smile. And someone that I root for at all times."Their friendship was first revealed when JUNGKOOK sent a snack truck to Yeo Jin Goo's filming site for his drama 'Hotel Del Luna' in April 2019.Ever since, they were seen regularly sending a snack truck to one another.Because fans have not seen photos of them together yet, they are patiently waiting for their photos at the moment.(Credit= 'yeojin9oo' Instagram, 'bts_bighit' Twitter)(SBS Star)