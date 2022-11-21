뉴스
[SBS Star] "Not Gonna Lie..." JUNGKOOK Talks About His Performance in Qatar
JW Yoo

Published 2022.11.21 17:21 View Count
BTS JUNGKOOK (GettyImagesKorea)
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS shared his honest thoughts on his recent performance at the '2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar' Opening Ceremony.

On November 20 (local time), JUNGKOOK held a Weverse live broadcast after his 'Dreamers' performance at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.
BTS JUNGKOOK (GettyImagesKorea) (사진=게티이미지코리아)
During the live broadcast, JUNGKOOK said, "Not gonna lie, I was so nervous after I came down from the stage. I learned the choreography right after my arrival in Qatar. I learned the last chorus part just a day before the stage, and I learned the rest by watching the video and adding my own color to the stage."

JUNGKOOK explained, "Before going to bed, I also rehearsed by myself in my hotel room while playing the music on. I can't say I was fully satisfied (with the stage), but I enjoyed it without making a big mistake."

The BTS member then expressed his thanks to fans, saying, "Thanks to the fans, I was able to gain a lot of confidence."
BTS JUNGKOOK (GettyImagesKorea) (사진=게티이미지코리아)
JUNGKOOK also revealed that he had not been able to hear himself sing during the performance, as his in-ear monitor had some issues during the live performance.

To this, fans commented, "I just can't believe that he still managed to perform so flawlessly.", "You did so well on stage.", "I'm so proud of you, JUNGKOOK!", and more.
BTS JUNGKOOK (GettyImagesKorea) (사진=게티이미지코리아)
JUNGKOOK graced the '2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar' Opening Ceremony by singing the official theme song 'Dreamers' together with Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

The music video of 'Dreamers' will be released on FIFA's official YouTube channel on November 22.

(Credit= GettyImagesKorea, 'bts_bighit' Twitter)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.