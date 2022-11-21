[SBS Star] "Not Gonna Lie..." JUNGKOOK Talks About His Performance in Qatar

On November 20 (local time), JUNGKOOK held a Weverse live broadcast after his 'Dreamers' performance at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.
JUNGKOOK explained, "Before going to bed, I also rehearsed by myself in my hotel room while playing the music on. I can't say I was fully satisfied (with the stage), but I enjoyed it without making a big mistake."
The BTS member then expressed his thanks to fans, saying, "Thanks to the fans, I was able to gain a lot of confidence."
To this, fans commented, "I just can't believe that he still managed to perform so flawlessly.", "You did so well on stage.", "I'm so proud of you, JUNGKOOK!", and more.
The music video of 'Dreamers' will be released on FIFA's official YouTube channel on November 22.
(Credit= GettyImagesKorea, 'bts_bighit' Twitter)
(SBS Star)