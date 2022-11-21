뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Does Not Know How Much He Gets Paid for His TV Show Appearance?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Does Not Know How Much He Gets Paid for His TV Show Appearance?

[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Does Not Know How Much He Gets Paid for His TV Show Appearance?

Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.21 17:23 Updated 2022.11.21 17:27 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Does Not Know How Much He Gets Paid for His TV Show Appearance?
It turns out singer/actor Lee Seung Gi does not know exactly how much he gets paid for his television show appearance. 

Earlier today, news outlet Dispatch reported that Lee Seung Gi's agency Hook Entertainment took advantage of Lee Seung Gi for the last 18 years since his debut; they did not share any profit that they made with his 27 albums/137 songs that he released so far. 

▶ [SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Says to Have Gotten Paid Nothing for Over 130 Songs from His Debut Song
Knowing Brothers
After this was reported, fans revisited a part of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers' episode that Lee Seung Gi previously featured in. 

At that time, Lee Seung Gi was asked what he had been up to, and he said, "I'm currently busy hosting 'Sing Again'. It's done so well that the next season is on the way. I'll also be hosting 'Sing Again 2'. I'm really grateful for the opportunity." 

He continued, "It seems like a lot of contestants have plucked up their courage after watching the first season; they're joining 'Sing Again 2'. The standard of the judges have gone up." 

To this, Min Kyung-hoon asked, "Since 'Sing Again' did so greatly, did your pay go up for 'Sing Again 2'?" 
Knowing Brothers
Lee Seung Gi showed a baffled look at his question, then thought for a little bit. 

Then, Lee Seung Gi gave an answer, "I actually don't know how much I get paid for it.", which got everyone surprised. 

Another guest KAI of K-pop boy group EXO asked, "Does your payment increase if your show does well? Do you get paid like that or something? Only top stars receive payments that way!" 

Kang Ho-dong jokingly commented, "Or have you received JTBC's shares instead of money?" 

Lee Seung Gi burst out laughing and stated, "No, no, no. It's not like that!" 
Knowing Brothers
Back then, many simply thought that he said that because he makes such a great amount of money that he does not pay much attention to how much he made from each television show appearance. 

Now that they heard his agency has been hiding the real amount of money that Lee Seung Gi made from him, lots of people believe that Lee Seung Gi really had no idea how much he got paid and left everything up to his agency with trust, who in fact, was going behind his back all this time. 

(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.