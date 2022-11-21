[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Does Not Know How Much He Gets Paid for His TV Show Appearance?

이미지 확대하기

It turns out singer/actor Lee Seung Gi does not know exactly how much he gets paid for his television show appearance.Earlier today, news outlet Dispatch reported that Lee Seung Gi's agency Hook Entertainment took advantage of Lee Seung Gi for the last 18 years since his debut; they did not share any profit that they made with his 27 albums/137 songs that he released so far.After this was reported, fans revisited a part of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers' episode that Lee Seung Gi previously featured in.At that time, Lee Seung Gi was asked what he had been up to, and he said, "I'm currently busy hosting 'Sing Again'. It's done so well that the next season is on the way. I'll also be hosting 'Sing Again 2'. I'm really grateful for the opportunity."He continued, "It seems like a lot of contestants have plucked up their courage after watching the first season; they're joining 'Sing Again 2'. The standard of the judges have gone up."To this, Min Kyung-hoon asked, "Since 'Sing Again' did so greatly, did your pay go up for 'Sing Again 2'?"Lee Seung Gi showed a baffled look at his question, then thought for a little bit.Then, Lee Seung Gi gave an answer, "I actually don't know how much I get paid for it.", which got everyone surprised.Another guest KAI of K-pop boy group EXO asked, "Does your payment increase if your show does well? Do you get paid like that or something? Only top stars receive payments that way!"Kang Ho-dong jokingly commented, "Or have you received JTBC's shares instead of money?"Lee Seung Gi burst out laughing and stated, "No, no, no. It's not like that!"Back then, many simply thought that he said that because he makes such a great amount of money that he does not pay much attention to how much he made from each television show appearance.Now that they heard his agency has been hiding the real amount of money that Lee Seung Gi made from him, lots of people believe that Lee Seung Gi really had no idea how much he got paid and left everything up to his agency with trust, who in fact, was going behind his back all this time.(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers)(SBS Star)