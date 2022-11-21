[SBS Star] JAMIE Reveals Her Boyfriend on Instagram; Agency Confirms Relationship

이미지 확대하기

Singer JAMIE made her relationship public by revealing cute photos of herself and her boyfriend on social media.On November 20, JAMIE took to her personal Instagram and shared photos that she took with her boyfriend, Goo Min-chul.In the photos, JAMIE and Goo Min-chul are seen hugging each other and sharing a sweet kiss in a photo booth.Along with the photos, JAMIE wrote, "Let's be happy!", with a heart emoji.Then on November 21, JAMIE's management agency Warner Music Korea confirmed, "We have confirmed that JAMIE is currently in a relationship with Goo Min-chul. We would be grateful if you show your support for them."JAMIE's boyfriend, Goo Min-chul, made his appearance on the second season of ENA's popular military survival show 'The Iron Squad'.He was a member of UDT (Underwater Demolition Team), the special operations force of the ROK Navy.(Credit= 'jiminxjamie' 'hodohodopo' Instagram)(SBS Star)