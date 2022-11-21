뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] JAMIE Reveals Her Boyfriend on Instagram; Agency Confirms Relationship
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] JAMIE Reveals Her Boyfriend on Instagram; Agency Confirms Relationship

[SBS Star] JAMIE Reveals Her Boyfriend on Instagram; Agency Confirms Relationship

JW Yoo

Published 2022.11.21 15:32 View Count
JAMIE Reveals Her Boyfriend on Instagram; Agency Confirms Relationship
Singer JAMIE made her relationship public by revealing cute photos of herself and her boyfriend on social media.

On November 20, JAMIE took to her personal Instagram and shared photos that she took with her boyfriend, Goo Min-chul.
JAMIE Reveals Her Boyfriend on Instagram; Agency Confirms Relationship
In the photos, JAMIE and Goo Min-chul are seen hugging each other and sharing a sweet kiss in a photo booth.

Along with the photos, JAMIE wrote, "Let's be happy!", with a heart emoji.
JAMIE Reveals Her Boyfriend on Instagram; Agency Confirms Relationship
Then on November 21, JAMIE's management agency Warner Music Korea confirmed, "We have confirmed that JAMIE is currently in a relationship with Goo Min-chul. We would be grateful if you show your support for them."

JAMIE's boyfriend, Goo Min-chul, made his appearance on the second season of ENA's popular military survival show 'The Iron Squad'.

He was a member of UDT (Underwater Demolition Team), the special operations force of the ROK Navy.
JAMIE Reveals Her Boyfriend on Instagram; Agency Confirms Relationship
(Credit= 'jiminxjamie' 'hodohodopo' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.