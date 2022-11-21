뉴스
[SBS Star] 2PM WOOYOUNG Jumps Around in Happiness After JUNHO Tells Him He Loves Him
Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.21 13:43 View Count
[SBS Star] 2PM WOOYOUNG Jumps Around in Happiness After JUNHO Tells Him He Loves Him
WOOYOUNG of K-pop boy group 2PM smiled ear to ear after hearing his fellow group member JUNHO telling him that he loves him. 

On November 20 episode of KBS' television show 'HK Coin' (literal title), WOOYOUNG had a mission to call one of his celebrity friends and hear them say, "I love you." 

WOOYOUNG was given three minutes to complete this mission, and he decided to call JUNHO. 

He nervously waited for JUNHO to pick up his call, and once JUNHO answered the phone, WOOYOUNG just said, "I like you."
WOOYOUNG
JUNHO burst into laughter at his unexpected statement and responded, "What the heck? What is this about all of a sudden?" 

WOOYOUNG emphasized his previous statement, "I like you. Do you like me?" 

As JUNHO asked, "What? What the heck are you trying to do right now?", WOOYOUNG answered, "This is a mission. I only have three minutes to complete it. Please give me a chance to complete it." 

Then, JUNHO told him, "Well, yes, I do like you.", which WOOYOUNG replied, "Do you only like me?" 

At first, JUNHO said, "Yeah, I only like you.", but since WOOYOUNG kept pushing him for more, JUNHO finally got what the mission was and told him, "I love you...? Of course I love you. I adore you." 
WOOYOUNG
Immediately after WOOYOUNG heard "I love you" from JUNHO, he excitedly told the producer, "You heard him, right? He told me that he loves me! It only took him 30 seconds!" 

When JUNHO heard him saying this to the producer, he asked WOOYOUNG, "Did you win?" 

WOOYOUNG told him that he did and thanked JUNHO for it, then hung up. 

After hanging up, WOOYOUNG stated in excitement, "Yay! JUNHO is the best!", and received a coin for completing the mission.
WOOYOUNG
(Credit= KBS HK Coin, 'le2jh' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
