[SBS Star] Han Ga In Says, "Jung Hoon & I Have the Best Time When We Talk Behind Someone's Back"

Actress Han Ga In shared that her and her husband actor Yeon Jung Hoon have the most fun together when they talk behind somebody's back.On November 20 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Han Ga In made a guest appearance.During the talk, the host Seo Jang-hoon asked Han Ga In about her married life with Yeon Jung Hoon, "When is the moment when you feel like you get along with your husband the most?"Han Ga In answered, "My husband and I are completely different to each other, like from 1 to 100. We have a different personality and character. Not only that, we like different foods that we don't eat together."She continued, "We're all different, but the only time we get along well is when we're talking behind someone's back. That's the only time, really. We have the most fun then. In the early days of our marriage, we would lie on the bed and talk behind people's back until three to four in the morning."She went on, "Usually, husbands would try to remain neutral when wives talk behind people's back, but he's not like that at all. If I say one thing about them, he would say 10 to 100 things about them. Let's just say that I said to him, 'He/she is so weird.' Then, he'll go, 'Yeah, he/she is nuts.'"To this, Seo Jang-hoon laughed and commented, "It's hilarious, but I feel like Yeon Jung Hoon would watch you from his TV at home, and be like, 'Please stop...'"Han Ga In laughingly stated, "Well, yeah. He's always worried and nervous when I go on television shows. The other day, I saw him sighing hard while reading some articles about me. Then, he was like, 'Oh my... When did you say these things?'"She resumed, "My mom's also worries about me when I feature in television shows. When I told her that I was going to be on 'My Little Old Boy', she said, 'Oh no. Why are you guesting on that show? It's a popular show, so too many people watch it. I really hope you wouldn't actually go on it.'", then burst out laughing.Han Ga In and Yeon Jung Hoon married each other in May 2005, and they have two children―one girl and one boy―together.(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, KBS 2 Days & 1 Night)(SBS Star)