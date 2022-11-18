뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Ji-hyo Says that She Believes She Is Not Pretty, but Handsome
Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.18 18:00
Actress Song Ji-hyo shared what she thinks about her own appearance. 

On November 11, entertainer Ji Suk-jin updated his YouTube with a video of him driving Song Ji-hyo home. 

While they were having a conversation in the car together, Ji Suk-jin said to Song Ji-hyo, "The production crew specifically told me to ask you this. They want to know since when you were pretty." 

Song Ji-hyo responded with a shy smile, "Stop making things up, oppa!" 

Ji Suk-jin laughed and emphasized that this was a real question that his production crew told him to ask her. 

To this, Song Ji-hyo answered, "I've never thought that I was pretty. I'm not simply saying it; I really think this way. I believe I'm handsome, not pretty!", making Ji Suk-jin laugh. 
Song Ji-hyo
Song Ji-hyo
Then, Ji Suk-jin asked Song Ji-hyo why she legally changed her name from 'Cheon Sung-yim' to 'Cheon Soo-yeon'. 

Song Ji-hyo sighed and explained that it was because of entertainer Yu Jae Seok, "It's seriously all because of him. And you know what? I think I have to change it again." 

When asked why, Song Ji-hyo said, "I had a quite rare name, and Yu Jae Seok made everybody in Korea know that 'Cheon Sung-yim' was me. So, whenever I was taking care of my personal stuff, the staff there would know that it was me, even through the phone." 

Ji Suk-jin responded, "Oh, I know what you mean. I have a pretty unique name myself that whenever I make a call somewhere, they would ask me if I'm that Ji Suk-jin that they know." 

Song Ji-hyo commented, "That's exactly why I changed my name. It made me feel a little uncomfortable, because sometimes, the staff at a clinic, for instance, would come out to greet me and stuff. It's just a bit too much for me." 
 

(Credit= '지편한세상 [Jeeseokjin World]' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
