[SBS Star] Will Lee Seung Gi Leave His Agency of 18 Years?

According to reports on November 18, Lee Seung Gi has recently requested Hook Entertainment to provide him with a full, transparent accounting receipts of his earnings and payments.
Reports say that if Hook Entertainment fails to meet Lee Seung Gi's request, the situation could develop into a legal battle between the agency and Lee Seung Gi.
Earlier this month, the police conducted a search and seizure at Hook Entertainment's office, on suspicions of embezzlement and fraud.
With the exact reason for the raid remains unknown, many speculate that the raid is in connection with actress Park Min Young's ex-boyfriend Kang's case, who recently made headlines for suspicious financial activities.
