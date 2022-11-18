뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Will Lee Seung Gi Leave His Agency of 18 Years?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Will Lee Seung Gi Leave His Agency of 18 Years?

[SBS Star] Will Lee Seung Gi Leave His Agency of 18 Years?

JW Yoo

Published 2022.11.18 17:26 View Count
Lee Seung Gi
It has been revealed that singer/actor Lee Seung Gi have demanded a transparent record of his earnings and payments from his current management agency, Hook Entertainment.

According to reports on November 18, Lee Seung Gi has recently requested Hook Entertainment to provide him with a full, transparent accounting receipts of his earnings and payments.
Lee Seung Gi
Insiders told media, "The request, filed through a legal representative (of Lee Seung Gi), is demanding a clear record of administrative fees, expenses, and balances be disclosed to Lee Seung Gi."

Reports say that if Hook Entertainment fails to meet Lee Seung Gi's request, the situation could develop into a legal battle between the agency and Lee Seung Gi.

Earlier this month, the police conducted a search and seizure at Hook Entertainment's office, on suspicions of embezzlement and fraud.

With the exact reason for the raid remains unknown, many speculate that the raid is in connection with actress Park Min Young's ex-boyfriend Kang's case, who recently made headlines for suspicious financial activities.
Lee Seung Gi
Meanwhile, Lee Seung Gi has been under Hook Entertainment for 18 years, ever since his debut until now.

(Credit= Hook Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.