[SBS Star] Will Lee Seung Gi Leave His Agency of 18 Years?

It has been revealed that singer/actor Lee Seung Gi have demanded a transparent record of his earnings and payments from his current management agency, Hook Entertainment.According to reports on November 18, Lee Seung Gi has recently requested Hook Entertainment to provide him with a full, transparent accounting receipts of his earnings and payments.Insiders told media, "The request, filed through a legal representative (of Lee Seung Gi), is demanding a clear record of administrative fees, expenses, and balances be disclosed to Lee Seung Gi."Reports say that if Hook Entertainment fails to meet Lee Seung Gi's request, the situation could develop into a legal battle between the agency and Lee Seung Gi.Earlier this month, the police conducted a search and seizure at Hook Entertainment's office, on suspicions of embezzlement and fraud.With the exact reason for the raid remains unknown, many speculate that the raid is in connection with actress Park Min Young's ex-boyfriend Kang's case, who recently made headlines for suspicious financial activities.Meanwhile, Lee Seung Gi has been under Hook Entertainment for 18 years, ever since his debut until now.(Credit= Hook Entertainment)(SBS Star)