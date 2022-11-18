뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "JENNIE...?" Han So-hee Shyly Expresses Her Love for BLACKPINK
Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.18 17:21 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "JENNIE...?" Han So-hee Shyly Expresses Her Love for BLACKPINK
Actress Han So-hee demonstrated her love for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. 

On November 18, one Thai magazine uploaded a video of Han So-hee on YouTube. 

The video showed Han So-hee stating what her favorites are. 

One of the topics that the magazine touched upon was 'Korea'. 
Han So-hee
The magazine first asked Han So-hee what her favorite Korean food was. 

She answered with a laugh, "It's ramyeon (instant noodles)." 

Then, Han So-hee said that her favorite Korean word is, "Bogosipeo", which means "I miss you" in Korean.

She was also asked where about in Korea was her favorite place for vacation, and she said that it was Gangwon-do. 
Han So-hee
As the last question about Korea, Han So-hee was asked who her favorite Korean superstar was. 

As soon as Han So-hee heard this question, she shyly laughed and said, "BLACKPINK." 

Afterwards, she added, "I really like 'Shut Down' that they recently released."  

Then, she was asked if she could say which one of the four members was her favorite. 

She struggled to give her answer at first, "Oh, it's so hard to pick one.", she said. 

A little while later, she commented with sparkles in her eyes, "JENNIE." 
 

(Credit= 'Vogue Thailand' YouTube, YG Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.