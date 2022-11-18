[SBS Star] "Even When Our Grandfather Passed Away..." OMEGA X TAEDONG's Sister Speaks Up

이미지 확대하기

TAEDONG of K-pop boy group OMEGA X's older sister spoke on behalf of him regarding abuse from his previous agency.Recently, TAEDONG's older sister A took to her Instagram and shared more details about the mistreatment her brother received from his previous management agency, 2Y Entertainment.Along with a screenshot of an article regarding TAEDONG's recent press conference, A wrote, "One thing that TAEDONG couldn't say from crying is that when he was under 2Y (Entertainment), his cellphone was forcefully taken away, and he couldn't even keep in touch with his own family."She explained, "(The agency) not only changed his phone number, but they also figured out his password and check his phone. Without a single day of rest, they were forced to practice for 15 to 17 hours a day."She continued, "Even when our grandfather passed away, we couldn't reach him, so I messaged him via Instagram to let him know of our grandfather's death. TAEDONG belatedly found out (about his death), and he couldn't even stay by his side but only send his condolences."Lastly, TAEDONG's sister added, "I'm extremely angry that the CEO of 2Y Entertainment, who slapped him on his face and verbally abused him is being so quiet right now, acting as if this whole situation is not about him."Before his debut as a member of OMEGA X, TAEDONG was originally under 2Y Entertainment and made his first debut as a member of the agency's 5-member boy group GIDONGDAE.TAEDONG and 10 other members of OMEGA X are about to take legal actions against their current management agency, Spire Entertainment, to nullify their exclusive contract.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News, Spire Entertainment, Online Community)(SBS Star)