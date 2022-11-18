[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Spotted Shopping in Qatar

사진 찍지 마세요 경고 받는 사이에 어슬렁 나타난 슈퍼스타가 냅다 루피피스 해줫대요 감동실화 정국편 pic.twitter.com/VKPRNyX3Vo — 다정한 (@jk_97oqol) November 17, 2022

Que el mundo entero se entere de lo feliz que está Jungkook en Qatar.



Incluso los no fans estarán al pendiente de él, porque es el artista encargado de actuar en la ceremonia de apertura de la Copa Mundial.



Si te molesta su brillo entonces tápate los ojos, pero no te metas. pic.twitter.com/509xnFbVqD — TKL | FIFAKOOK ⚽ (@taekook_latam) November 17, 2022

JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS was seen enjoying his time in Qatar.Last week, it was officially revealed that JUNGKOOK will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar, and that he has contributed to the official tournament soundtrack.Then earlier this week, JUNGKOOK hopped on a chartered flight and left to Qatar.Ever since, JUNGKOOK has been spending time in Qatar, getting some rest and preparing for his performance that is scheduled to take place on November 20.One of the things that he did on November 17 was to visit a large shopping mall called Place Vendôme Mall in the city of Lusail.It was his third day in the country, and this mall is said to be near his hotel.According to lucky fans who happened to be at the mall when he went, he did lots of shopping at various designer brand stores with his staff.While shopping, he met a young fan who told him that she knew who he was, but did not know his name.After listening to her, JUNGKOOK brightly smiled at her and playfully made a peace sign over her head.He waved to fans around while walking about the mall as well.As JUNGKOOK was going back to his hotel, he danced about on the street as if he was in a very good mood.(Credit= Online Community, 'hallkuwari' 'danaxaaa' Twitter)(SBS Star)