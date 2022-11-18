뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Rae-won Shares Why It Was So Great to Work with Lee Jong Suk & Cha Eun-woo
[SBS Star] Kim Rae-won Shares Why It Was So Great to Work with Lee Jong Suk & Cha Eun-woo

[SBS Star] Kim Rae-won Shares Why It Was So Great to Work with Lee Jong Suk & Cha Eun-woo

Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.18 14:04 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Rae-won Shares Why It Was So Great to Work with Lee Jong Suk & Cha Eun-woo
Actor Kim Rae-won revealed why it was so incredible to work with actor Lee Jong Suk and Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO. 

Recently, Kim Rae-won sat down for an interview with the press to talk about his new movie 'Decibel'. 

During the talk, Kim Rae-won told what it was like working with Lee Jong Suk and Cha Eun-woo for 'Decibel'. 

Kim Rae-won highly complimented Lee Jong Suk, "I still remember the day when I acted with Jong Suk on site for the very first time. Before I met him, I heard how great his acting is from so many people in the industry, and it wasn't a lie. He was even better than I thought." 

He resumed, "He constantly asked me about his acting and asked me for advice. I carefully gave my advice, and he would take it so well. His professionalism amazed me." 

He carried on, "Even though I'm his sunbae, it's not easy for me to advise him on his acting. It can be quite sensitive, you know. I couldn't say things straightforwardly, but Jong Suk took my advice really well. He truly impressed me." 
Decibel
Decibel
After that, the actor also praised Cha Eun-woo to the skies, "I heard that it was Eun-woo's first time filming a movie. Despite being the first time, he was great on site."

He laughed and stated, "I think... He came to the filming site, without thinking how serious the shooting was. He seemed very bright at first. But as time passed, he learned that this was some serious stuff. The look on his eyes changed later on. He worked hard and I loved his energy. Eun-woo was smiling everywhere he went. So, everybody loved him and gave him help with love." 

He continued, "Eun-woo had lots of scenes with Jong Suk, and it seemed like Jong Suk gave him lots of advice. They took good care of each other throughout the shooting, which allowed us to wrap everything up without any issues.", then he laughingly added, "Oh, they were both so amazingly good-looking as well!" 
Decibel
(Credit= Mind Park) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.