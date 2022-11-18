[SBS Star] JENNIE Reveals BLACKPINK Didn't Sleep for 4 Days During 'Shut Down' MV Filming

이미지 확대하기

JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK revealed that the members did not sleep for four days to film the group's latest music video of 'Shut Down'.Recently, JENNIE sat down for an interview with fashion magazine ELLE.During the interview, JENNIE was asked, "What is your favorite memory on set, filming your latest project?"To this, JENNIE shared, "So the last time I was on set was I think for our music video 'Shut Down' for BLACKPINK. We didn't sleep for a good four days, and we had to shoot right through it."JENNIE explained that one of the main reasons that took them so long to film is that the girls were learning the choreography on the spot.She said, "There was a lot of choreography to do, which we actually learned on the spot."When asked, "When do you feel most powerful?", JENNIE answered, "I feel the most powerful when I'm BLACKPINK."She explained, "Having my girls by my side and doing what we love. Performing on stage, interacting with fans, I think (that's when I feel the most powerful)."(Credit= 'ELLE' YouTube, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)