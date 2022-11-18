뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] JENNIE Reveals BLACKPINK Didn't Sleep for 4 Days During 'Shut Down' MV Filming
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] JENNIE Reveals BLACKPINK Didn't Sleep for 4 Days During 'Shut Down' MV Filming

[SBS Star] JENNIE Reveals BLACKPINK Didn't Sleep for 4 Days During 'Shut Down' MV Filming

JW Yoo

Published 2022.11.18 14:12 View Count
JENNIE
JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK revealed that the members did not sleep for four days to film the group's latest music video of 'Shut Down'.

Recently, JENNIE sat down for an interview with fashion magazine ELLE.
JENNIE
During the interview, JENNIE was asked, "What is your favorite memory on set, filming your latest project?"

To this, JENNIE shared, "So the last time I was on set was I think for our music video 'Shut Down' for BLACKPINK. We didn't sleep for a good four days, and we had to shoot right through it."

JENNIE explained that one of the main reasons that took them so long to film is that the girls were learning the choreography on the spot.

She said, "There was a lot of choreography to do, which we actually learned on the spot."
JENNIE
When asked, "When do you feel most powerful?", JENNIE answered, "I feel the most powerful when I'm BLACKPINK."

She explained, "Having my girls by my side and doing what we love. Performing on stage, interacting with fans, I think (that's when I feel the most powerful)."
 

(Credit= 'ELLE' YouTube, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.