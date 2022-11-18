[SBS Star] JENNIE Reveals BLACKPINK Didn't Sleep for 4 Days During 'Shut Down' MV Filming

Recently, JENNIE sat down for an interview with fashion magazine ELLE.
To this, JENNIE shared, "So the last time I was on set was I think for our music video 'Shut Down' for BLACKPINK. We didn't sleep for a good four days, and we had to shoot right through it."
JENNIE explained that one of the main reasons that took them so long to film is that the girls were learning the choreography on the spot.
She said, "There was a lot of choreography to do, which we actually learned on the spot."
She explained, "Having my girls by my side and doing what we love. Performing on stage, interacting with fans, I think (that's when I feel the most powerful)."
(Credit= 'ELLE' YouTube, YG Entertainment)
