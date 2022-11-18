[SBS Star] VIDEO: WJSN Members Tell When They Can Feel It Has Been Long in the Industry

이미지 확대하기

The members of K-pop girl group WJSN shared when they can feel that it has been long since they have been in this industry.On November 17, SEOLA, EXY and SOOBIN of WJSN guested on comedian Lee Yong-jin's YouTube show 'Yong-jin's Healthcare Center' (literal translation).During the talk, EXY said, "It's our seventh year in the industry now. Our strength tells us this really well. We all made debut when we were young that our strength isn't the same anymore. It's definitely become weaker."SOOBIN added, "Yeah, we all often visit the oriental medical clinic. Going to the oriental medical clinic is always part of our official schedule. At least three of us would go to it."SEOLA stated, "I especially sense that I've become weaker when I'm performing at festivals. After about two and a half songs, I'm like, 'Uh-oh, this is not good.' I'm like, running out of my breath."Lee Yong-jin responded, "Ah, I get it. It's because you usually have to perform like three to four songs, don't you?", then asked, "Do you do anything to stay fit then?"EXY answered, "Well, I run, walk and ride a bike. That's kind of all. I've tried taking Pilates and yoga classes, but it just isn't easy for me to go to them. My heart would race super fast from the day before my class."She explained, "I have to drag myself to those classes, and force myself to do them. It's generally the case that you can't cancel on the day, so that makes it even worse."SEOLA laughed and nodded in agreement; she commented, "Exactly. It feels like I could go to them on a day-off, the next day after work, but once I wake up the next morning, I realized that I was completely wrong about myself. I end up not going."To this, Lee Yong-jin asked what she does instead then, which SEOLA laughingly responded, "I just sleep in all day."WJSN made debut with a mini album 'WOULD YOU LIKE?' in February 2016.(Credit= '용진건강원' YouTube)(SBS Star)