[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Look at How VIXX RAVI Uses His Day & They Are Surprised About His Diligence

RAVI of K-pop boy group VIXX's exceptionally-diligent life is in the center of attention.Recently, RAVI's fan shared one of his YouTube videos on an online community.Along with the video, the fan wrote, "This video really shows how diligent RAVI is. You must watch this, guys. It'll probably make you feel like you're a very lazy person."The video showed a day in the life of RAVI as the head of two labels, producer and singer.It started off by RAVI waking up and making his bed right away, without lying in bed even for a bit before getting up.After that, he brushes his teeth, takes his protein, sorts out deliveries, plays tennis, then sits down for breakfast.Once he is done with his breakfast, RAVI gets changed and heads to his company for meetings and recordings.He has dinner with his staff, then heads home, where he starts to work out.Following his workout, he spends some his own time by watching YouTube and having a glass of beer.Before bed, he puts a facial mask on, which he explains he puts on every night, then reads a book.According to RAVI himself, this was one of his freer days when he was not as busy.But he still did not waste any second of his day; it looked like he always carefully plans his day that way.Fans are surprised that RAVI takes such good care of himself, his home, his companies and everything else despite his hectic life.(Credit= '라비 RAVI' YouTube)(SBS Star)