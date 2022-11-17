[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin & Lee Jong Suk Boast Their Rock-solid Friendship

이미지 확대하기

Actors Kim Woo Bin and Lee Jong Suk showed off their 10 years of friendship.On November 16, Lee Jong Suk took to his personal Instagram and shared a photo.In the photo, Lee Jong Suk is seen enjoying a dinner with Kim Woo Bin.Although Lee Jong Suk simply left a heart emoji as a caption, fans were happy enough to see the photo of two actors hanging out for the first time in a while.Kim Woo Bin also took to his personal Instagram and shared photos from his recent attendance at the VIP premiere of Lee Jong Suk's latest film 'Decibel'.Kim Woo Bin and Lee Jong Suk became close to each other after co-starring in KBS' 2013 drama 'School 2013'.Upon seeing the photos, fans commented, "Please do another drama together.", "It's already been 10 years? I can't believe it.", "Time flies, but they all look the same.", and more.(Credit= '____kimwoobin' 'jongsuk0206' Instagram, KBS School 2013)(SBS Star)