[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin & Lee Jong Suk Boast Their Rock-solid Friendship

On November 16, Lee Jong Suk took to his personal Instagram and shared a photo.
In the photo, Lee Jong Suk is seen enjoying a dinner with Kim Woo Bin.
Although Lee Jong Suk simply left a heart emoji as a caption, fans were happy enough to see the photo of two actors hanging out for the first time in a while.
Kim Woo Bin and Lee Jong Suk became close to each other after co-starring in KBS' 2013 drama 'School 2013'.
Upon seeing the photos, fans commented, "Please do another drama together.", "It's already been 10 years? I can't believe it.", "Time flies, but they all look the same.", and more.
