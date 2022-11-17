뉴스
[SBS Star] Red Velvet SEULGI's Exactly the Same-looking Older Brother Gains Attention
Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.17 16:35
SEULGI of K-pop girl group Red Velvet's exactly the same-looking older brother is the talk between all K-pop fans at the moment. 

Recently, one SEULGI's fan shared an eye-catching post on a popular online community. 

The post showed a childhood photo of SEULGI and her older brother standing together. 
SEULGI
SEULGI and her brother showed a surpringly-strong resemblance in this photo. 

It almost seemed like the only difference was that he had a darker skin color and taller figure. 

Ever since this photo was released, some have been even saying that he looks more like SEULGI here than SEULGI herself. 
SEULGI
SEULGI
SEULGI
SEULGI
A few years back, some recent photos of SEULGI's brother were uploaded online. 

Over time, the siblings came to look less similar to each other than before. 

However, they still do show much similarities and SEULGI has mentioned this on air in the past. 

It is not something that SEULGI is fond of though; when her members told her that they look like twins, she strongly denied it. 

Then, she told them, "No, we don't look that much alike! I don't like this at all...!", then sighed. 
 
(Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
