[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Are in Tears After Listening to Why Yoona Films Vlogs All the Time
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Are in Tears After Listening to Why Yoona Films Vlogs All the Time

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Are in Tears After Listening to Why Yoona Films Vlogs All the Time

Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.17 13:54
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Are in Tears After Listening to Why Yoona Films Vlogs All the Time
Fans are crying after listening to the reason why Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation films vlogs all the time, even when she is busy and tired. 

Last week, Yoona uploaded a new video on her YouTube channel. 

The video showed Yoona in Paris, France to attend a fashion show. 

Regarding her Paris trip, Yoona stated, "I think it's my fourth time coming to Paris. This particular trip feels like a short holiday given to me in the middle of my hectic life. I'm only here for like 3 nights, but I'm really happy." 
Yoona
After waking up, Yoona took part in a photo shoot on the beautiful streets of Paris, then headed to the fashion show. 

Then, Yoona was invited to the brand's official dinner party in the evening. 

While waiting for the food to come out, Yoona filmed her table and talked to the camera. 

As someone sitting on the same table saw Yoona doing this, she commented, "I'm surprised that you put in this much effort into filming your YouTube videos even though your life is so hectic all the time. You never rest." 
Yoona
Yoona laughed and responded, "Ah yes, that's true. I do put a lot of time and effort into filming YouTube videos even when I'm really busy." 

She explained why, "The thing is, I'm just doing projects these days, and all dramas/movies take a while until they finally come out. If I don't film vlogs, my fans will have to wait too long until they see me next, so... Yeah..." 
Yoona
In fact, Yoona was seen practicing her lines for her upcoming drama 'King the Land' in between her scheduled events in this video. 

She probably was busy and exhausted, but she never showed that to fans and filmed YouTube for them whenever she could. 

Her sweet move and thought are making fans around the world all emotional.  
 

(Credit= 'Yoona's So Wonderful Day | 임윤아 오피셜' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
