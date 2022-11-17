[SBS Star] Former LE SSERAFIM Kim Garam Thanks Fans for Birthday Ads

이미지 확대하기

Kim Garam, a former member of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM, thanked her fans for celebrating her birthday.On November 16, Kim Garam took to her Instagram and uploaded a selfie.In the photo, Kim Garam is seen in front of the birthday ad that fans had prepared for her birthday on the same day.Along with the photo, the former LE SSERAFIM member simply wrote, "Thanks," with a heart emoji.Back in July, LE SSERAFIM's managment agency SOURCE MUSIC/HYBE announced that they have decided to terminate Kim Garam's exclusive contract.Kim Garam was accused of being a school bully in middle school, and even the fans demanded her departure from the group.After the announcement, Kim Garam shared through a letter, "There were many mistakes that I made, but I don't want to hate myself for that time. My parents often told me not to ignore a friend who needs help or in trouble. I'm still holding onto that principle, even at this moment."She added, "I will try my best to become a better person, and I'm forever grateful to my precious fans who love and showed support for me. I was able to endure thanks to the constant support of the fans."(Credit= 'y__urm' Instagram, 'no_feu' Twitter, SOURCE MUSIC)(SBS Star)