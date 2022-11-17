뉴스
[SBS Star] "They Are All Around 160cm and..." Song Il Kook Gives an Update on the Triplets' Lives
Published 2022.11.17
[SBS Star] "They Are All Around 160cm and..." Song Il Kook Gives an Update on the Triplets Lives
Actor Song Il Kook gave an update on his twins―Daehan, Minguk and Manse's lives. 

On November 16 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', Song Il Kook made a guest appearance. 

During the conversation, Song Il Kook was asked how the triplets were doing these days. 

Song Il Kook answered, "Well, they're in the fourth grade of elementary school now. They wear 265mm shoes and are around 160cm. Recently, they've become a bit of rebels. Daehan is the most rebellious one. They're all still unique in their own ways though. Daehan is currently obsessed with the military. He also has a girlfriend." 

He resumed, "It's not easy to handle Minguk. When he tells me that I have lots of gray hair, I tell him that it's because you guys don't listen to me. Then, he's like, 'Oh, that's why grandma has so many gray hairs And Manse's just a troublemaker. He is curious about everything. I think he took it after me." 
Song triplets
Song triplets
Afterwards, Song Il Kook revealed that Daehan, Minguk and Manse still eat a great amount of food like they used to when they were younger. 

The actor stated, "When they were like three, each of them could already finish off a plate of dumplings by themselves. They can eat a whole large pizza by oneself now. They eat a lot." 

He laughingly continued, "Some time ago, I had to lose some weight for my role in a musical. I had a single sweet potato and banana per meal. My kids followed me around with food in their hands and teased me with it." 
Song triplets
Daehan, Minguk and Manse gained popularity when they featured in KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman' from 2014 until 2016.

(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman, MBC Radio Star) 

(SBS Star) 
