[SBS Star] "They Are All Around 160cm and..." Song Il Kook Gives an Update on the Triplets' Lives

On November 16 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', Song Il Kook made a guest appearance.
During the conversation, Song Il Kook was asked how the triplets were doing these days.
Song Il Kook answered, "Well, they're in the fourth grade of elementary school now. They wear 265mm shoes and are around 160cm. Recently, they've become a bit of rebels. Daehan is the most rebellious one. They're all still unique in their own ways though. Daehan is currently obsessed with the military. He also has a girlfriend."
He resumed, "It's not easy to handle Minguk. When he tells me that I have lots of gray hair, I tell him that it's because you guys don't listen to me. Then, he's like, 'Oh, that's why grandma has so many gray hairs And Manse's just a troublemaker. He is curious about everything. I think he took it after me."
The actor stated, "When they were like three, each of them could already finish off a plate of dumplings by themselves. They can eat a whole large pizza by oneself now. They eat a lot."
He laughingly continued, "Some time ago, I had to lose some weight for my role in a musical. I had a single sweet potato and banana per meal. My kids followed me around with food in their hands and teased me with it."
(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman, MBC Radio Star)
(SBS Star)